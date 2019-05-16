TCU’s leading rusher arrested on felony drug charges

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s once again time to remind you that, if CFT still had a “Days Without An Arrest” ticker, it’d be time to reset it back to double zeroes.

The latest football program forced to deal with an off-field issue involving one of its players is TCU, with multiple media outlets reporting that Sewo Olonilua was arrested Tuesday on one count each of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance weighing more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams. Both of those charges are felonies.

No details of what led up to the arrest and charges, which could put Olonilua behind bars for 2-10 years if he’s found guilty, have been released at this point.

“We are aware of the matter and we are looking into it,” a statement from the school read.

This past season, Olonilua rushed for a career-high 635 yards, a total that led the Horned Frogs. Olonilua capped that career year by being named as offensive MVP of the Cheez-It Bowl after rushing for 194 yards in a win over Cal.