UCF reels in Indiana grad transfer Brandon Wilson

Indiana’s defensive line loss has turned into Central Florida’s gain.

Earlier this offseason, Brandon Wilson decided to transfer from the Hoosiers. Wednesday, the defensive tackle confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel that he has decided to finish his collegiate career with the Knights.

As a graduate transfer, Wilson will be eligible to play for the AAC program immediately in 2019.

“I feel like UCF is really on the right path with where they seem to be going,” Wilson told the Sentinel in explaining his decision. “It was a difficult decision to leave because there’s no bad blood between me and any of the coaches there and any of my teammates. Everybody up there respected my decision and still treated me like family.”

A three-star 2015 signee, Wilson, a Florida native, played in 26 games for the Hoosiers. A dozen of those appearances, as well as his only collegiate start, came this past season.

The past three seasons, Wilson has been credited with 21 tackles, 1½ tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.