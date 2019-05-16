UCF reels in Indiana grad transfer Brandon Wilson

Indiana’s defensive line loss has turned into Central Florida’s gain.
Earlier this offseason, Brandon Wilson decided to transfer from the Hoosiers. Wednesday, the defensive tackle confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel that he has decided to finish his collegiate career with the Knights.
As a graduate transfer, Wilson will be eligible to play for the AAC program immediately in 2019.
“I feel like UCF is really on the right path with where they seem to be going,” Wilson told the Sentinel in explaining his decision. “It was a difficult decision to leave because there’s no bad blood between me and any of the coaches there and any of my teammates. Everybody up there respected my decision and still treated me like family.”
A three-star 2015 signee, Wilson, a Florida native, played in 26 games for the Hoosiers. A dozen of those appearances, as well as his only collegiate start, came this past season.
The past three seasons, Wilson has been credited with 21 tackles, 1½ tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.
If I’m not mistaken, this is a first when it comes to the less-than-a-year-old portal.
Earlier this offseason, Auburn defensive tackle Jaunta’vius Johnson entered the NCAA transfer database and ultimately transferred to Colorado in mid-January. Four months later, it’s now being reported that Johnson has decided to leave the Buffaloes and reenter the portal.
It’s believed that Johnson is the only player who has placed his name into the database a second time after transferring a first time.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Johnson took a redshirt as a true freshman. After missing the 2016 season because of injury, the 6-2, 326-pound lineman came back to play in a total of three games the past two seasons. Two of those appearances came this past season.
If Johnson, a graduate of AU, ultimately sticks at another school, he will have one season of eligibility remaining and carry immediate eligibility into the new year.
Pitt’s not the only Power Five program making a late addition this month to its most recent recruiting class.
California high school running back Christian Grubb confirmed to 247Sports.com this week that he has signed his National Letter of Intent with UCLA and will play his college football for the Bruins. Grubb had been expected to join Arizona State as a walk-on before UCLA swooped in and offered him a scholarship.
That offer came on the heels of a visit to the UCLA campus last week.
“Growing up, UCLA was my dream school and I’ve been practicing track on their campus since I was eight years old,” Grubb stated, “so I honestly feel this an opportunity of a lifetime and I’m very excited about it.”
Grubb is a three-star prospect in football — he ran for 1,300-plus yards as a senior and scored 25 total touchdowns (18 rushing, five receiving, two on returns) — who will bring significant speed to the Bruins.
From 247Sports.com:
Grubb just won the CIF Div 3 finals in the 100m, 200m and the triple jump over the weekend. He currently has the No. 1 wind legal time in the state in the 100m and No. 2 in the 200m with times of 10.40 and 20.93.
If you had Purdue as the next to feel the wrath of the portal, collect your winnings of zero dollars (American) and zero cents (Canadian) on your way out of the cyber door.
According to a tweet from a Rivals.com-affiliated website, Jacob Abrams has decided to take his leave of the Boilermakers and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. Barring something decidedly unforeseen, Abrams will have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.
That would then leave the defensive back with two years of eligibility that he could begin using in 2020.
Abrams was a two-star member of the Boilermakers’ 2017 recruiting class. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, the Carmel, Ind., native played in eight games this past season.
Auburn could be about to lose a backup quarterback from the program. Malik Willis has added his name to the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247 Sports, as he begins the process of potentially leaving the Tigers for another opportunity.
By entering his name in the transfer portal, Willis can now have official contact with other programs looking to recruit him to their school. Although Willis can still pull his name out of the portal at any time and remain at Auburn, that does not appear to be an option for Willis at this point.
A three-star recruit of Auburn in the Class of 2017, Willis has two seasons of eligibility to use over the next three years. If Willis transfers to another FBS program, he will have to sit out the 2019 season before being eligible to play again beginning in 2020.
Auburn’s quarterback situation will rely on youth and inexperience with redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood and true freshman Bo Nix. Auburn is looking to replace Jarrett Stidham, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Willis was once in line to be the top backup to Stidham with a chance to succeed him, but his stock has slipped over the past year to the point where Gus Malzahn wrapping up the spring with Gatewood and Nix as his top passers going into the summer and fall.