Wake Forest-UNC non-conference game pushed back a day

As the ACC schedule and TV lineups is getting sorted, the unique non-conference matchup between Wake Forest and North Carolina is being moved back a day on the schedule. It was announced earlier today that Wake Forest will now host the Tar Heels on Friday, Sept. 13 instead of the previously scheduled Thursday night.
Although they share a home in the ACC, Wake Forest and UNC have not faced each other since 2015. In 2015, both schools agreed to a unique home-and-home series to fill out some slots on the non-conference schedule that satisfies the ACC’s non-conference scheduling requirement. The game being played this fall is the first part of the creative home-and-home deal. North Carolina will host Wake Forest on Sept. 25, 2021.
Because these are on the books as non-conference matchups, neither game will count in the ACC standings for either school. This is all about the in-state bragging rights.
After deciding to enter the transfer portal earlier in the offseason, wide receiver L'Christian Smith has found a new home. He won’t be traveling too far either, as the former Ohio State receiver has announced he is transferring to Cincinnati.
Smith announced his decision to join the Bearcats with an image shared on his Instagram account declaring his commitment to Cincinnati.
“Sometimes your path takes a detour but the mission stays the same,” Smith said in a brief statement attached to his Instagram post. “Second chances don’t happen often but when they do you must be ready.”
The former four-star recruit in Ohio State’s Class of 2018 redshirted last season (he appeared in three games to fall under the NCAA’s limit before costing him a year of eligibility) and will still have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2019 season. However, barring any potential waiver approval by the NCAA, Smith will be forced to sit out the 2019 season at Cincinnati before being eligible to play in 2020.
After spending some time in the transfer portal this month, quarterback Jarret Doege has made his decision. Doege announced his decision to transfer to West Virginia for the 2019 season, adding some much-needed depth at the quarterback position for the Mountaineers for new head coach Neal Brown.
“Excited for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to be [a part] of Mountaineer Nation,” Doege said in a message posted on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon.
Doege will add some starting experience to the West Virginia program that is looking to replace Will Grier with a new head coach in charge of the program. Doege, the younger brother of former Texas Tech quarterback Seth Doege, started 17 games for Bowling Green and is coming off a season with 2,660 passing yards and 27 touchdowns as one of the top passers in the MAC. At West Virginia, Doege will likely have to wait until 2020 before getting a chance to play.
Doege will be required to sit out the 2019 season as a transfer player. He will have two years of eligibility at his disposal though, as he has not used a redshirt year since entering college. A junior in 2019, Doege could potentially be at West Virginia for two seasons on the field beginning in 2020.
There is no word about any possible attempt to file a waiver for immediate eligibility.
Around the time reports surfaced that Western Michigan had lost a pair of key pieces to its offensive puzzle, the MAC program confirmed it had added a couple of transfers from the FBS level to bolster a depleted roster.
In a press release this week, WMU announced that Temple transfer defensive back Kareem Ali and Wake Forest transfer wide receiver Cortez Lewis have officially been added to Tim Lester‘s squad. As both players head to Kalamazoo as graduate transfers, they will be eligible to play for the Broncos immediately in 2019.
“Each year we are very selective with regards to recent college graduates that are interested in pursuing a masters degree at WMU while also finishing their playing career,” the head coach said in a statement. “Kareem… and Cortez all fit the profile of what we are looking for — mature young men that we believe will bring experience and maturity to our locker room. We are excited to have them in Kalamazoo and part of the Bronco Family!”
In 35 career games with the Demon Deacons, Lewis totaled 88 catches for 1,158 yards and five touchdowns. Lewis’ best season came way back in 2015 as he totaled 611 yards and four touchdowns on 47 catches as a true freshman.
Thanks in part to injuries, Ali played in just four games during his time with the Owls.
Perhaps Dan Mullen spoke a bit too soon.
Earlier today we noted the Florida head coach had spoken publicly for the first time about a trio of off-field incidents, involving two players and a football staffer, that involved the mistreatment of women. This afternoon, another off-field issue has hit Mullen’s program, with the Gainesville Sun reporting that UF running back Lamical Perine was involved in an incident earlier this month in which it’s alleged that the senior grabbed the arm of a tow truck driver who was attempting to tow his mother’s vehicle.
It doesn’t appear, though, that the state’s attorney is inclined to pursue charges at this time.
“That is bullsh–. There’s a certain amount of touching that is not intended to be a criminal matter,” Cervone said according to the Sun. “I could put my arm on your shoulder as I walk past you and technically that’s battery. Some people revel in something that’s not a big deal. It’s a football player and it becomes the end of the world.”
The football program has yet to address this latest incident involving one of its players.
Last season, Perine led the Gators with 826 yards, 6.2 yards per carry and seven rushing touchdowns.