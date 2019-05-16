Western Michigan’s leading receiver one of two transferring

Western Michigan’s offense took a one-two punch to the gut earlier this week.
The most noteworthy of the departures is Jayden Reed, with the wide receiver confirming on Twitter late Tuesday night that he is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. The move is a significant one as Reed (pictured) led the Broncos last season in receptions (56), receiving yards (797) and receiving touchdowns (eight) as a true freshman.
Barring the unexpected, Reed would have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. The wide receiver would then have three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season.
Reed is actually the second receiver to leave the Broncos this offseason. Keishawn Watson, who was fourth on the team in receiving yards in 2018 after leading the MAC school the year before, transferred from WMU to Appalachian State earlier this month.
In addition to Reed, WMU also confirmed this week that running back Chase Brown has entered his name into the portal as well. A true freshman like Reed in 2018, Brown led the Broncos in yards per carry at an even 5.0 and was third with 352 yards.
Around the time reports surfaced that Western Michigan had lost a pair of key pieces to its offensive puzzle, the MAC program confirmed it had added a couple of transfers from the FBS level to bolster a depleted roster.
In a press release this week, WMU announced that Temple transfer defensive back Kareem Ali and Wake Forest transfer wide receiver Cortez Lewis have officially been added to Tim Lester‘s squad. As both players head to Kalamazoo as graduate transfers, they will be eligible to play for the Broncos immediately in 2019.
“Each year we are very selective with regards to recent college graduates that are interested in pursuing a masters degree at WMU while also finishing their playing career,” the head coach said in a statement. “Kareem… and Cortez all fit the profile of what we are looking for — mature young men that we believe will bring experience and maturity to our locker room. We are excited to have them in Kalamazoo and part of the Bronco Family!”
In 35 career games with the Demon Deacons, Lewis totaled 88 catches for 1,158 yards and five touchdowns. Lewis’ best season came way back in 2015 as he totaled 611 yards and four touchdowns on 47 catches as a true freshman.
Thanks in part to injuries, Ali played in just four games during his time with the Owls.
Perhaps Dan Mullen spoke a bit too soon.
Earlier today we noted the Florida head coach had spoken publicly for the first time about a trio of off-field incidents, involving two players and a football staffer, that involved the mistreatment of women. This afternoon, another off-field issue has hit Mullen’s program, with the Gainesville Sun reporting that UF running back Lamical Perine was involved in an incident earlier this month in which it’s alleged that the senior grabbed the arm of a tow truck driver who was attempting to tow his mother’s vehicle.
It doesn’t appear, though, that the state’s attorney is inclined to pursue charges at this time.
“That is bullsh–. There’s a certain amount of touching that is not intended to be a criminal matter,” Cervone said according to the Sun. “I could put my arm on your shoulder as I walk past you and technically that’s battery. Some people revel in something that’s not a big deal. It’s a football player and it becomes the end of the world.”
The football program has yet to address this latest incident involving one of its players.
Last season, Perine led the Gators with 826 yards, 6.2 yards per carry and seven rushing touchdowns.
For a beleaguered head coach who has won just seven games in three years, Chris Ash could use an immediate infusion of veteran talent. Fortunately for both the coach and the program, the NCAA delivered some welcome news on that front this week.
While not yet confirmed by the university, nj.com is reporting that tight end Matt Alaimo and linebacker Drew Singleton have been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA. Alaimo transferred to Rutgers from UCLA in January of this year, Singleton from Michigan a month before.
Both of those granted immediate eligibility are natives of New Jersey; what led to The Association waiving the “one academic year in residence at the new school before you can play for or receive travel expenses from the new school” as required by the organization’s bylaws is unclear at this point in time.
A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2017 recruiting class, Singleton was rated as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 79 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Singleton was the highest-rated linebacker in U-M’s class that year, and only two other defensive signees in the 34-member class were rated higher.
After taking a redshirt his true freshman season, Singleton had played in four games this season before his decision to transfer. The vast majority of that action, however, came on special teams.
A three-star member of the Bruins’ 2018 recruiting class, Alaimo was rated as the No. 13 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. Alaimo didn’t see the field at all this past year and took a redshirt his true freshman season.
Given the Scarlet Knights’ talent, or lack thereof, both transfers will compete immediately for either starting jobs or significant playing time.
Indiana’s defensive line loss has turned into Central Florida’s gain.
Earlier this offseason, Brandon Wilson decided to transfer from the Hoosiers. Wednesday, the defensive tackle confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel that he has decided to finish his collegiate career with the Knights.
As a graduate transfer, Wilson will be eligible to play for the AAC program immediately in 2019.
“I feel like UCF is really on the right path with where they seem to be going,” Wilson told the Sentinel in explaining his decision. “It was a difficult decision to leave because there’s no bad blood between me and any of the coaches there and any of my teammates. Everybody up there respected my decision and still treated me like family.”
A three-star 2015 signee, Wilson, a Florida native, played in 26 games for the Hoosiers. A dozen of those appearances, as well as his only collegiate start, came this past season.
The past three seasons, Wilson has been credited with 21 tackles, 1½ tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.