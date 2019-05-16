Western Michigan’s leading receiver one of two transferring

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Western Michigan’s offense took a one-two punch to the gut earlier this week.

The most noteworthy of the departures is Jayden Reed, with the wide receiver confirming on Twitter late Tuesday night that he is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. The move is a significant one as Reed (pictured) led the Broncos last season in receptions (56), receiving yards (797) and receiving touchdowns (eight) as a true freshman.

Barring the unexpected, Reed would have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. The wide receiver would then have three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season.

Recruiting is now open, thank you WMU for the opportunity! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/iWf477EhfQ — j.reed13 💂🏾 (@JaydenReed5) May 15, 2019

Reed is actually the second receiver to leave the Broncos this offseason. Keishawn Watson, who was fourth on the team in receiving yards in 2018 after leading the MAC school the year before, transferred from WMU to Appalachian State earlier this month.

In addition to Reed, WMU also confirmed this week that running back Chase Brown has entered his name into the portal as well. A true freshman like Reed in 2018, Brown led the Broncos in yards per carry at an even 5.0 and was third with 352 yards.