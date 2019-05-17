Add Michigan State AD to growing group who sees Playoff expansion as ‘inevitable’

Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman has not been his new permanent gig long but even he knows College Football Playoff expansion is coming at some point in the near future. Even better? He thinks moving to eight teams is a positive too.
“My personal opinion is that expansion is probably inevitable. And I think at some level, that’s a good thing,” Beekman told the Detroit Free Press at the Big Ten athletic directors meetings this week. “I do think there are very real concerns about how long you make the schedule and how many games you play, and there are concerns about spreading that too much over two semesters.
“At the same time, it’s such a small number of teams. And so if you got two teams playing one extra game, it’s not 300 or even 50 or 60 – it’s two teams playing one extra game. I think in the greater scheme of things, I think its probably good for the game and good for the teams involved if you move it from four to eight.”
Beekman was on campus when the Spartans made their lone run to the College Football Playoff back in 2015, which resulted in a humbling loss at the Cotton Bowl semifinal to Alabama. He’s far from the only one to call for the move to eight teams in the postseason event however. Fellow Big Ten AD Barry Alvarez went public with his calls for expansion, among other topics, earlier in the spring and Michigan’s Warde Manuel hinted that he’s come around to changes as well.
The CFP Board of Managers released a statement and held an impromptu press conference in the Bay Area at the site of the national title game saying it’s too early to discuss expansion at this point but it’s pretty clear that others in the sport are starting to ring the bell louder and louder with calls for going to eight teams sooner rather than later. As a result, it’s no wonder that more and more folks are thinking it’s inevitable at some point
Almost as soon as Tommy Stevens entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, many assumed a reunion between the now former Penn State quarterback and ex-Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead was a strong possibility.
Now we have confirmation: Stevens is indeed headed to Mississippi State as a grad transfer with one final year of eligibility in 2019.
The comfort factor that Stevens has with Moorhead, now the head coach of the Bulldogs, from their time together in Happy Valley no doubt played a big role in landing in Starkville. The senior was expected to take over for Trace McSorley as the starter at PSU but the multi-purpose threat will now aim to replace Nick Fitzgerald.
Stevens, who also saw some time at receiver due to this athleticism, had 118 yards and two touchdowns rushing last season while throwing for a touchdown and an interception as the Nittany Lions top backup under center. He also took visits to Kentucky, Illinois and Miami (Ohio) before ultimately deciding on MSU.
The move sets up a rather interesting quarterback competition for Moorhead this fall with Stevens and, primarily, Keytaon Thompson. The latter has by far the most experience of anybody on the roster, playing in 16 games with the Bulldogs while throwing for eight touchdowns against three interceptions. Both players are of the dual-threat variety and will also try to fend off freshman Jalen Mayden and Garrett Shrader for the starting gig in August.
Memphis will have the services of Brady White for a little while longer than initially thought.
When White grad transferred from Arizona State to Memphis in January of 2018, it was thought that the quarterback would have two seasons of eligibility to use with the Tigers. Thursday, however, head coach Mike Norvell confirmed that White has been granted a sixth year of eligibility because of medical issues at ASU.
As a result, White will be eligible to play for the Tigers in both 2019 and 2020.
In his first season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback in 2018, White passed for 3,296 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. White enters the summer as U-M’s unquestioned starter under center.
If I’m not mistaken, this is a first when it comes to the less-than-a-year-old portal.
Earlier this offseason, Auburn defensive tackle Jaunta’vius Johnson entered the NCAA transfer database and ultimately transferred to Colorado in mid-January. Four months later, it’s now being reported that Johnson has decided to leave the Buffaloes and reenter the portal.
It’s believed that Johnson is the only player who has placed his name into the database a second time after transferring a first time.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Johnson took a redshirt as a true freshman. After missing the 2016 season because of injury, the 6-2, 326-pound lineman came back to play in a total of three games the past two seasons. Two of those appearances came this past season.
If Johnson, a graduate of AU, ultimately sticks at another school, he will have one season of eligibility remaining and carry immediate eligibility into the new year.
Pitt’s not the only Power Five program making a late addition this month to its most recent recruiting class.
California high school running back Christian Grubb confirmed to 247Sports.com this week that he has signed his National Letter of Intent with UCLA and will play his college football for the Bruins. Grubb had been expected to join Arizona State as a walk-on before UCLA swooped in and offered him a scholarship.
That offer came on the heels of a visit to the UCLA campus last week.
“Growing up, UCLA was my dream school and I’ve been practicing track on their campus since I was eight years old,” Grubb stated, “so I honestly feel this an opportunity of a lifetime and I’m very excited about it.”
Grubb is a three-star prospect in football — he ran for 1,300-plus yards as a senior and scored 25 total touchdowns (18 rushing, five receiving, two on returns) — who will bring significant speed to the Bruins.
From 247Sports.com:
Grubb just won the CIF Div 3 finals in the 100m, 200m and the triple jump over the weekend. He currently has the No. 1 wind legal time in the state in the 100m and No. 2 in the 200m with times of 10.40 and 20.93.