Buffalo, UMass renew MAC rivalry with six-game series starting in 2022

The War on I-4 is getting a little offseason juice.

At the center of the latest faux controversy drummed up by UCF folks this month is the fact that their conference rival USF had the audacity to schedule a 2-for-1 series with Miami starting in 2025. This replaced a previously set trio of games with Texas for the Bulls and allows a big name from the ACC to visit Tampa and no doubt sell tickets.

While it might seem like a smart move by USF to land an in-state power like the Hurricanes on their home schedule in exchange for two trips to South Beach, the Knights are no fan of teams from the AAC embarking on these kinds of 2-for-1 deals as UCF is trying to hold fast to their own scheduling philosophy of landing home-and-home with major opponents.

“I don’t know what I would do if I was in that (AD) chair,” Knights AD Danny White told an Orlando radio show. “(USF AD) Michael Kelly and I talk about a lot of different things … I’m sure that gate is meaningful for them for that single-game sale for those games. It’s a precedent I don’t like being set in our conference for schools to start doing a lot higher volume of 2-for-1s. We haven’t as a conference been that kind of place. We’ve been successful, historically, of getting home-and-homes with Power 6 opponents, and I’d like to see our conference peers continue to do that as we intend to do.”

Why is White so against 2-for-1’s by his fellow conference opponent? Well, a lot of that has to do with himself getting rebuffed from home-and-homes from Power Five opponents in favor of the three game series. Most notably this has devolved into a war of words between UCF and Florida, which has offered to play the Knights… but only with two of the games in Gainesville.

UCF thinks they’re above such scheduling tactics after “winning” a national championship and earning two Group of Five bids to the New Year’s Six bowls. Their Power Five peers like FSU, Miami and Florida though, still see things a bit differently with the Knights and their AAC brethren.

We’ll see how things play out eventually but something says White, Kelly and the rest of the Florida-based athletic directors will not be sending each other Christmas cards this holiday season after all the banter back-and-forth this spring.