Purdue DB Jacob Abrams latest to take the portal leap

If you had Purdue as the next to feel the wrath of the portal, collect your winnings of zero dollars (American) and zero cents (Canadian) on your way out of the cyber door.

According to a tweet from a Rivals.com-affiliated website, Jacob Abrams has decided to take his leave of the Boilermakers and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. Barring something decidedly unforeseen, Abrams will have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

That would then leave the defensive back with two years of eligibility that he could begin using in 2020.

Abrams was a two-star member of the Boilermakers’ 2017 recruiting class. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, the Carmel, Ind., native played in eight games this past season.