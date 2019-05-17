UCLA adds three-star 2019 RB once ticketed for Arizona State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pitt’s not the only Power Five program making a late addition this month to its most recent recruiting class.

California high school running back Christian Grubb confirmed to 247Sports.com this week that he has signed his National Letter of Intent with UCLA and will play his college football for the Bruins. Grubb had been expected to join Arizona State as a walk-on before UCLA swooped in and offered him a scholarship.

That offer came on the heels of a visit to the UCLA campus last week.

“Growing up, UCLA was my dream school and I’ve been practicing track on their campus since I was eight years old,” Grubb stated, “so I honestly feel this an opportunity of a lifetime and I’m very excited about it.”

Grubb is a three-star prospect in football — he ran for 1,300-plus yards as a senior and scored 25 total touchdowns (18 rushing, five receiving, two on returns) — who will bring significant speed to the Bruins.

From 247Sports.com: