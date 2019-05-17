UCLA adds three-star 2019 RB once ticketed for Arizona State

Pitt’s not the only Power Five program making a late addition this month to its most recent recruiting class.
California high school running back Christian Grubb confirmed to 247Sports.com this week that he has signed his National Letter of Intent with UCLA and will play his college football for the Bruins. Grubb had been expected to join Arizona State as a walk-on before UCLA swooped in and offered him a scholarship.
That offer came on the heels of a visit to the UCLA campus last week.
“Growing up, UCLA was my dream school and I’ve been practicing track on their campus since I was eight years old,” Grubb stated, “so I honestly feel this an opportunity of a lifetime and I’m very excited about it.”
Grubb is a three-star prospect in football — he ran for 1,300-plus yards as a senior and scored 25 total touchdowns (18 rushing, five receiving, two on returns) — who will bring significant speed to the Bruins.
From 247Sports.com:
Grubb just won the CIF Div 3 finals in the 100m, 200m and the triple jump over the weekend. He currently has the No. 1 wind legal time in the state in the 100m and No. 2 in the 200m with times of 10.40 and 20.93.
If you had Purdue as the next to feel the wrath of the portal, collect your winnings of zero dollars (American) and zero cents (Canadian) on your way out of the cyber door.
According to a tweet from a Rivals.com-affiliated website, Jacob Abrams has decided to take his leave of the Boilermakers and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. Barring something decidedly unforeseen, Abrams will have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.
That would then leave the defensive back with two years of eligibility that he could begin using in 2020.
Abrams was a two-star member of the Boilermakers’ 2017 recruiting class. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, the Carmel, Ind., native played in eight games this past season.
Auburn could be about to lose a backup quarterback from the program. Malik Willis has added his name to the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247 Sports, as he begins the process of potentially leaving the Tigers for another opportunity.
By entering his name in the transfer portal, Willis can now have official contact with other programs looking to recruit him to their school. Although Willis can still pull his name out of the portal at any time and remain at Auburn, that does not appear to be an option for Willis at this point.
A three-star recruit of Auburn in the Class of 2017, Willis has two seasons of eligibility to use over the next three years. If Willis transfers to another FBS program, he will have to sit out the 2019 season before being eligible to play again beginning in 2020.
Auburn’s quarterback situation will rely on youth and inexperience with redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood and true freshman Bo Nix. Auburn is looking to replace Jarrett Stidham, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Willis was once in line to be the top backup to Stidham with a chance to succeed him, but his stock has slipped over the past year to the point where Gus Malzahn wrapping up the spring with Gatewood and Nix as his top passers going into the summer and fall.
As the ACC schedule and TV lineups is getting sorted, the unique non-conference matchup between Wake Forest and North Carolina is being moved back a day on the schedule. It was announced earlier today that Wake Forest will now host the Tar Heels on Friday, Sept. 13 instead of the previously scheduled Thursday night.
Although they share a home in the ACC, Wake Forest and UNC have not faced each other since 2015. In 2015, both schools agreed to a unique home-and-home series to fill out some slots on the non-conference schedule that satisfies the ACC’s non-conference scheduling requirement. The game being played this fall is the first part of the creative home-and-home deal. North Carolina will host Wake Forest on Sept. 25, 2021.
Because these are on the books as non-conference matchups, neither game will count in the ACC standings for either school. This is all about the in-state bragging rights.
After deciding to enter the transfer portal earlier in the offseason, wide receiver L'Christian Smith has found a new home. He won’t be traveling too far either, as the former Ohio State receiver has announced he is transferring to Cincinnati.
Smith announced his decision to join the Bearcats with an image shared on his Instagram account declaring his commitment to Cincinnati.
“Sometimes your path takes a detour but the mission stays the same,” Smith said in a brief statement attached to his Instagram post. “Second chances don’t happen often but when they do you must be ready.”
The former four-star recruit in Ohio State’s Class of 2018 redshirted last season (he appeared in three games to fall under the NCAA’s limit before costing him a year of eligibility) and will still have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2019 season. However, barring any potential waiver approval by the NCAA, Smith will be forced to sit out the 2019 season at Cincinnati before being eligible to play in 2020.