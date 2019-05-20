Ohio State adds another SEC QB to program via transfer, this time from Texas A&M

For the second time this offseason, the Ohio State Buckeyes are adding a quarterback to the roster from the land of the SEC. Jagger LaRoe announced via Twitter he is heading to Columbus to join the Buckeyes. LaRoe will be leaving behind Texas A&M to get going with Ohio State.

“Now, it’s my privilege to join a team and program with the richest heritage in college football, THE Ohio State University Buckeyes, and Buckeye Nation,” LaRoe said in a brief statement on his Twitter account Sunday evening.

LaRoe was a preferred walk-on at Texas A&M and joined the Aggies in the Class of 2018. After not seeing any time on the field for Texas A&M in 2018 and getting some brief playing time in the spring game, LaRoe will head to Ohio State with four years of eligibility at his disposal.

Ohio State previously added former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields as a transfer player this offseason. Fields, who spent his freshman season with the Bulldogs in 2018, is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes in 2019 after getting approval for immediate eligibility at Ohio State from the NCAA. It remains to be seen if LaRoe will have to sit out the upcoming season or not, but he will certainly help pad the depth in the quarterback room at the very least for head coach Ryan Day following quite an offseason of quarterback turnover in Columbus. Dwayne Haskins left early for the NFL Draft and Tate Martell transferred to Miami after Ohio State added Fields to the program.

College Station ——> Columbus 🌰 pic.twitter.com/np28HIWIzF — Jagger LaRoe (@jaggerlaroe) May 19, 2019

Follow @KevinOnCFB