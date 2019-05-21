At least nine players have now left South Carolina this offseason

The transfer train has made frequent stops in Columbia throughout the offseason, and the month of May has been no exception.

Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network was the first to report Monday that the name of safety Jonathan Gipson is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. Additionally, 247Sports.com is reporting that wide receiver-turned-running back Joe Thomas has entered the portal as well.

South Carolina DB Jonathan Gipson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) May 20, 2019

After coming to the Gamecocks as a three-star 2018 signee, Gipson played in two games as a true freshman. Because he played in fewer than four games, Gipson can take a redshirt for 2018, which would leave him with four years of eligibility. However, barring something unexpected, Gipson would have to sit out the 2019 season if he moves on to another FBS program, meaning he’d have three years to play three seasons beginning in 2020.

Thomas, a walk-on, played in two games this past season as well.

Gipson and Thomas are at least the eighth and ninth players to transfer from the Gamecocks this offseason, joining, among others, defensive end Shameik Blackshear (HERE), linebacker Zay Brown (HERE), quarterback Darius Douglas (HERE) and running back Ty’Son Williams (HERE).