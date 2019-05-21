Baylor, Miss. St. potential landing spots for Florida State RB transfer

We don’t yet to where Amir Rasul will transfer, but the running back has certainly whittled down his list of options quite a bit.

Rasul opted to move on from Florida State in February of this year. In a conversation with 247Sports.com, Rasul indicated that a pair of Power Five programs — Baylor and Mississippi State — are among the schools that are pursuing him the hardest. It should be noted that, per the player, the same could be said for Conference USA rivals Florida Atlantic and Florida International.

In stating that he’d like to take on-campus visits to all four of the above schools, Rasul also threw a bit of shade on his old stomping grounds.

“The one thing I’m looking for at the next school is honesty and the feeling of trust,” Rasul told the website. “I feel as though with everything going on, we kind of lost our way at Florida State. That’s just really what I’m looking for going into next year.”

As a graduate transfer, Rasul would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program in 2019.

Rasul was a four-star 2016 signee, the highest-rated running back in the Seminoles’ class that year. In his three seasons in Tallahassee, Rasul ran for 244 yards and a touchdown on 49 carries. After rushing for a career-high 152 yards in 2017 in the last season with Jimbo Fisher, Rasul ran for 46 yards in the first season with Willie Taggart.