Dedrick Mills admitted to Nebraska, will join Cornhuskers Wednesday

Dedrick Mills‘ long journey to Lincoln has taken yet another significant milestone.

Earlier this month, Mills’ junior college coach acknowledged that the running back, who had already graduated from Garden City Community College, needed to increase his GPA in order to qualify for enrollment at Nebraska, the school with which he had signed in mid-January after committing to NU last summer. After some initial uncertainty, an NU official confirmed Tuesday that Mils has been cleared and admitted to the university.

Mills is expected to be on campus Wednesday and will officially join his new teammates that same day.

The classroom issue continued a trend of off-field hiccups experienced by Mills the past couple of years.

In August of 2017, Georgia Tech announced that Mills had been dismissed from the program for an unspecified violation of athletic department rules. It was subsequently learned that the dismissal stemmed from failed drug tests — three to be specific.

During the Early Signing Period late last year, Mills was in court addressing a failure to appear citation he received after being charged in July with driving on a suspended driver’s license. He received probation over that incident.

In 2016, Mills’ 771 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns led all Tech ball carriers., with 169 of those yards coming in the bowl win over Kentucky. Mills put up all of those numbers as a true freshman despite being suspended on two different occasions for a total of three games.