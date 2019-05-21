JUCO next step for LSU transfer Dominic Livingston

When Dominic Livingston announced in mid-February that he would be transferring from LSU, the defensive tackle indicated that the move was being made so as to be closer to his home in Texas because of unspecified family issues. Monday, Livingston followed through on that plan of attack.
Speaking to 247Sports.com, Livingston confirmed that his collegiate playing career will continue at Kilgore College. A community college in Kilgore, Texas, Livingston’s new college football home is roughly 200 miles from his hometown of Houston; his old home of Baton Rouge is roughly 270 miles from that same hometown.
Not surprisingly, Kilgore told the same website that he “will play a semester at Kilgore and go from there,” an obvious indication that he expects to be back at the FBS level in 2020.
If that is indeed the case, Kilgore would have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2020 season.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class, Livingston was rated as the No. 38 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 74 player at any position in the state of Texas. As a true freshman, Livingston appeared in exactly one more game than I did.
Help resurrect the ‘Wrecking Crew’ and you shall be richly rewarded by Texas A&M. Very richly.
The school handed out a new contract to defensive coordinator Mike Elko this offseason and, the Dallas Morning News reports, that new three-year deal will pay him some $2.1 million per season. That puts the Aggies DC in elite company, joining LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, Auburn’s Kevin Steele and Clemson’s Brent Venables as the members of the $2+ million college football assistant club.
And given that A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher publicly went after Aranda after first being hired in College Station to net him that big raise to stay in Baton Rouge, the Aggies are therefore responsible for half of the above list in a direct and indirect way.
Elko’s raise from the $1.8 million he made last season after coming over from the same position at Notre Dame comes after helping guide Texas A&M to a 9-3 campaign in 2018 that included finishing third in the country in rush defense.
Provisions of the deal are also interesting given that the school can extend the contract another year each December and Elko owes no buyout to become a college head coach or an assistant in the NFL. However, the DMN notes that he would owe a minimum of $1.05 million if he were to leave for another assistant gig in the SEC.
When, not if.
That seems to be the growing consensus from college administrators across the country when it comes to the College Football Playoff expanding from four teams in the somewhat near future.
The latest to join the bandwagon of the inevitable? Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity saying the quiet part out loud and breaking ranks a bit from his peers in the SEC on the topic.
“We both feel that [the playoff] is going to eight teams, eventually,” McGarity told CBSSports.com this week, referring to himself and head coach Kirby Smart.
The impetus for McGarity’s comments come in the form of the Bulldogs increasingly tough schedule over the coming years that he and Smart have been putting together. The school just announced a home-and-home Rose Bowl semifinal rematch with Oklahoma for 2023/2031 and have Dabo Swinney’s budding dynasty at Clemson on the docket several more times over the next two decades as well. Add in Oregon, Texas, UCLA and Florida State among others and it’s pretty clear that UGA is really trying to build up that strength of schedule for a time where it could be a huge factor in making an eight-team bracket.
Georgia isn’t alone either. Michigan State’s AD said the same thing recently and Wisconsin’s coach-turned-athletic director Barry Alvarez has been stumping for even more changes than just moving to eight.
McGarity’s comments, however, come in contrast to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey voicing his support for four teams and the CFP folks themselves saying expansion isn’t in the works at the moment.
Still, you’d be hard pressed to find anybody who doesn’t see eight teams on the horizon at some point. Again, it’s when that will happen… not if.
Faced with an uphill climb up the depth chart, Jordan Adams (pictured, No. 23) has decided to cut bait and move on from Morgantown.
Utilizing his personal Twitter account, Adams announced Tuesday that he has taken the initial step in parting ways with the West Virginia football program, writing that “I have decided to hit the portal to find and seek a new home for me.” Adams would exit the program — the cornerback could always pull his name from the NCAA transfer database — as a graduate transfer, meaning he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2019 if he opts for another FBS program.
The past three seasons, Adams played in a combined 14 games for the Mountaineers.
As WVMetroNews.com wrote, “Adams originally signed to play at WVU along with twin brother Jacquez, who transferred out of the program to Arizona Western Junior College after the 2017 season.” Jordan Adams seriously contemplated a move away from the Mountaineers when his brother left, but ultimately opted to remain at WVU.
As he looks to repair his image amidst disturbing allegations, Jalon Jones will do so at a lower level of football.
According to 247Sports.com, Jones has moved on to the FCS level and will continue his collegiate playing career at Jackson State. The move comes a little over three weeks after the quarterback decided to transfer from Florida. It also comes after Jones saw his name prominently displayed in headlines across the country for all of the wrong reasons.
In early May, multiple media outlets reported that Jones had been accused by an unnamed female of sexually assaulting her in the early morning hours of April 6. It was subsequently unearthed that another unnamed female had accused the UF quarterback of sexually assaulting her that same day as well at the same on-campus residence as the first alleged victim.
Both of the alleged victims are friends and students at the university, although neither has pursued charges. That doesn’t mean Jones is free and clear as police reports connected to alleged incidents will be forwarded to the state attorney’s office, which will investigate the case before determining whether to charge Jones with any crimes.
Jones was a four-star 2019 signee, rated as the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. An early enrollee, Jones participated in spring practice with the Gators.
As Jackson State plays at the FCS level, Jones will be eligible to play immediately for the Tigers — provided there are no legal implications connected to his off-field issues.