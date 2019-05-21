Maryland confirms two grad transfer additions, including ex-Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mike Locksley‘s reshaping of his initial roster at Maryland continues, with a pair of previously expected additions officially coming to fruition.

Tuesday afternoon, the Terrapins confirmed that quarterback Josh Jackson and tight end Tyler Mabry have joined Locksley’s football program. Jackson comes to College Park from Virginia Tech, Mabry from Buffalo.

As they have graduated from their respective universities, both Jackson and Mabry will be eligible to play immediately in 2019. Jackson has two seasons of eligibility remaining, while Mabry has just one.

After going through a tumultuous offseason, Jackson began 2018 as the Hokies’ starting quarterback only to suffer a season-ending injury in mid-September.

As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Jackson started all 13 games for the 9-4 Hokies. He passed for 2,991 yards and ran for another 324 yards while accounting for 26 touchdowns — 20 passing, six rushing. The passing yards were the most for an FBS freshman that season, while the touchdowns passes were the second-most at this level.

Given the fact that he’ll be immediately eligible, Jackson will head into summer camp as the favorite to lay claim to the Terrapins’ starting job under center.

The past three seasons, Mabry has totaled 567 yards and three touchdowns on 60 receptions. The Michigan native totaled 27 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns this past season for the Bulls.

Mabry and Jackson are two of four FBS transfers Locksley has added this offseason, joining Virginia Tech wide receiver Sean Savoy (HERE) and Ohio State linebacker Keandre Jones (HERE).