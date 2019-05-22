Accused of sexual assault, ex-Florida QB Jalon Jones transfers to FCS

As he looks to repair his image amidst disturbing allegations, Jalon Jones will do so at a lower level of football.

According to 247Sports.com, Jones has moved on to the FCS level and will continue his collegiate playing career at Jackson State. The move comes a little over three weeks after the quarterback decided to transfer from Florida. It also comes after Jones saw his name prominently displayed in headlines across the country for all of the wrong reasons.

In early May, multiple media outlets reported that Jones had been accused by an unnamed female of sexually assaulting her in the early morning hours of April 6. It was subsequently unearthed that another unnamed female had accused the UF quarterback of sexually assaulting her that same day as well at the same on-campus residence as the first alleged victim.

Both of the alleged victims are friends and students at the university, although neither has pursued charges. That doesn’t mean Jones is free and clear as police reports connected to alleged incidents will be forwarded to the state attorney’s office, which will investigate the case before determining whether to charge Jones with any crimes.

Jones was a four-star 2019 signee, rated as the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. An early enrollee, Jones participated in spring practice with the Gators.

As Jackson State plays at the FCS level, Jones will be eligible to play immediately for the Tigers — provided there are no legal implications connected to his off-field issues.