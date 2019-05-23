Alabama, USF schedule 2-for-1 series starting in 2023

USF is on a scheduling roll with 2-for-1 series’ against major Power Five opponents. The latest to join the list of future Bulls opponents?

None other than the SEC’s dominant force in Alabama.

The two schools confirmed the details on Thursday afternoon, announcing the three-game set at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sept. 16, 2023. The return pair of contests in Tuscaloosa will take place on Sept. 7, 2024 and Sept. 12, 2026.

“Our future non-conference schedules are really rounding out quite nicely with the addition of series such as this one with USF,” said Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne in a release. “We look forward to the early-season road test against a quality opponent in an NFL stadium in 2023 and will welcome them to Tuscaloosa for a pair of home games in 2024 and 2026.”

“We are very excited to open the Alabama series in Tampa in 2023 and to add one of the most successful brands in American sports to a very exciting list of future opponents that will give our student-athletes and coaches a great opportunity to compete against the best programs in the nation,” USF AD Michael Kelly added. “We now have 15 games scheduled vs. SEC and ACC opponents in the next 10 years and I think our fans are really excited to see those teams come to Tampa as well as the opportunity to travel and cheer on the Bulls in those destinations. It’s going to be a lot of fun to be a USF fan.”

The teams previously met in back in 2003, which resulted in a one-sided affair in favor of the Crimson Tide 40-17 in Birmingham. Alabama also notably visited Raymond James Stadium during the 2017 National Championship Game in a thrilling 35-31 last second loss to Clemson.

USF also announced a previously scheduled home game against FAU was moved to Sept. 5, 2026 to accommodate recently announced series against Florida, Miami and Alabama.

As a result of the 2-for-1 series with the Bulls, the Crimson Tide’s 2023 schedule appears to be complete with additional non-conference home games against Texas, Central Michigan and Western Kentucky. The 2024 date is the first on the docket for Alabama that year and the 2026 date complements a trip to West Virginia.

USF, meanwhile, will also play Western Kentucky in 2023 during non-conference play and has a completed slate of games in 2024 with this announcement (including an impressive run of the Hilltoppers, N.C. State and Louisville the same season. In 2026, the Bulls also play at Louisville in addition to going to Tuscaloosa.