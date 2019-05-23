Mike Leach says Barry Switzer is John Wayne-esque but he would also be terrible CIA agent

Mike Leach went full Mike Leach this week.
Speaking at a banquet supporting the Oklahoma Sooners, the school’s former offensive coordinator-turned-Washington State head coach lived up to his billing as one of college football’s most eccentric story tellers while semi-roasting Hall of Famer Barry Switzer.
Via The Oklahoman’s Barry Tramel, check out this priceless exchange:
Mike Leach walked through the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum on Sunday night. Leach passed the statue of John Wayne.
“May as well have been Coach Switzer,” Leach said. “I always thought of him as John Wayne.
“He (Switzer) would be the worst CIA agent in the whole world. There are some people that have a big enough presence that you can feel ‘em before you see ‘em. He’s one of the most skilled people. But he couldn’t sneak up on anybody. You would feel his presence, ‘Oh, there he is, right there.’ Now in the end, he’d still kill you, probably, because he’s John Wayne.
“But the thing is, he wouldn’t sneak up on you and there would be no getting any secrets.”
Alrighty then.
Switzer did come right back after all that and knock Leach for getting a law degree — “I guess that’s to argue with the officials on the field,” he said. — but also praised the Cougars coach for being one of the biggest influences on the Big 12 by bringing the Air Raid to the conference. The two bantered back and forth with stories long and short about each other and their time in coaching and in Norman.
While we’re no TV executive, we certainly wouldn’t mind the two appearing in a buddy cop comedy with the pair at some point. Until then however, we’ll all have to settle for the stories that emerge when either steps in front of a microphone.
Because those are typically priceless in the most Leach-ian way.