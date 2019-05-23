Getty Images

Mike Leach says Barry Switzer is John Wayne-esque but he would also be terrible CIA agent

By Bryan FischerMay 23, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
Mike Leach went full Mike Leach this week.

Speaking at a banquet supporting the Oklahoma Sooners, the school’s former offensive coordinator-turned-Washington State head coach lived up to his billing as one of college football’s most eccentric story tellers while semi-roasting Hall of Famer Barry Switzer.

Via The Oklahoman’s Barry Tramel, check out this priceless exchange:

Mike Leach walked through the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum on Sunday night. Leach passed the statue of John Wayne.

“May as well have been Coach Switzer,” Leach said. “I always thought of him as John Wayne.

“He (Switzer) would be the worst CIA agent in the whole world. There are some people that have a big enough presence that you can feel ‘em before you see ‘em. He’s one of the most skilled people. But he couldn’t sneak up on anybody. You would feel his presence, ‘Oh, there he is, right there.’ Now in the end, he’d still kill you, probably, because he’s John Wayne.

“But the thing is, he wouldn’t sneak up on you and there would be no getting any secrets.”

Alrighty then.

Switzer did come right back after all that and knock Leach for getting a law degree — “I guess that’s to argue with the officials on the field,” he said. — but also praised the Cougars coach for being one of the biggest influences on the Big 12 by bringing the Air Raid to the conference. The two bantered back and forth with stories long and short about each other and their time in coaching and in Norman.

While we’re no TV executive, we certainly wouldn’t mind the two appearing in a buddy cop comedy with the pair at some point. Until then however, we’ll all have to settle for the stories that emerge when either steps in front of a microphone.

Because those are typically priceless in the most Leach-ian way.

ESPN announces times and dates for 35 bowl games in 2019

By Bryan FischerMay 23, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT
If you were anxiously waiting around for the bowl game schedule to make your holiday plans this year, you’re in luck because ESPN has their calendar all set.

The network released the times and dates for a whopping 35 bowl games on Thursday, covering everything from the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl to the College Football Playoff. The calendar itself this year did present some challenges given that there’s 15 weeks in the regular season instead of the normal 14 for most teams. Bowl season will thus span 17 days before and after the semifinals — which are the Peach and Fiesta Bowls this season — and have nine bowls plus the national title game played after the calendar turns to 2020.

Without further ado, the 2019 bowl slate (sans the RedBox Bowl, Arizona Bowl and the Holiday Bowl, which are TBA):

December 20

2 p.m. ET, ESPN — Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

7:30 p.m.  ET, ESPN2 — Frisco Bowl

December 21

Noon ET, ABC — Celebration Bowl

2 p.m. ET, ESPN — New Mexico Bowl

2:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network — AutoNation Cure Bowl

3:30 p.m. ET, ABC — Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN — Camellia Bowl

7:30 p.m. ET, ABC — Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

9 p.m. ET, ESPN — R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

December 23

2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN — Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

December 24

8 p.m. ET, ESPN — SoFi Hawai’i Bowl

December 26

4 p.m. ET, ESPN — Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

8 p.m. ET, ESPN — Quick Lane Bowl

December 27

Noon ET, ESPN — Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman

3:20 p.m. ET, ESPN — New Era Pinstripe Bowl

6:45 p.m. ET, ESPN — Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN — Cheez-It Bowl

December 28

Noon ET, ABC — Camping World Bowl

Noon ET, ESPN — Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

4 or 8 p.m. ET, ESPN — Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)

4 or 8 p.m. ET, ESPN — PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)

December 30

12:30 p.m., ESPN — SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

4 p.m., ESPN — Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

8 p.m., ESPN — Capital One Orange Bowl

December 31

Noon ET, ESPN — Belk Bowl

2 p.m. ET, CBS — Hyundai Sun Bowl

3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN — AutoZone Liberty Bowl

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN — Valero Alamo Bowl

January 1

1 p.m. ET, ABC — Citrus Bowl

1 p.m. ET, ESPN — Outback Bowl

5 p.m. ET, ESPN — Rose Bowl Game

8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN — Allstate Sugar Bowl

January 2

3 p.m. ET, ESPN — Birmingham Bowl

7 p.m. ET, ESPN — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

January 3

3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

January 4

11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN — Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

January 6

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN — Mobile Alabama Bowl

January 13

8 p.m. ET, ESPN — College Football Playoff National Championship

Kentucky’s Mitch Barnhart named Sports Business Journal’s AD of the Year

By Bryan FischerMay 23, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Business is good at the University of Kentucky. So good, in fact, the Wildcats are being recognized for their strong work on and off the field.

Sports Business Journal is one of the industry’s leading publications on the aptly titled subject and handed out some of their end of the year honors on Wednesday. One of the big winners was UK’s Mitch Barnhart, who took home the prestigious athletic director of the year for his work in collegiate athletics in 2018.

“I am honored and thankful to represent the University of Kentucky in receiving this award,” Barnhart said in a release. “It’s truly a testament to the incredible work our student-athletes, coaches and staff have done to build a program to make the Big Blue Nation and the Commonwealth proud. I also want to say a special thank you to my wife, Connie, and my entire family for taking this journey with me. We have much work ahead of us though, and we can’t wait to do it.”

Barnhart was hired back in 2002 from Oregon State and is the SEC’s longest-serving AD. Perhaps even more notable than the length of his tenure in Lexington is who he’s groomed to move on into other athletics director chairs, including three of his peers in the conference in Greg Byrne of Alabama, Scott Stricklin at Florida and John Cohen at Mississippi State. Minnesota’s Mark Coyle and College Football Playoff Selection Committee Chairman and Oregon AD Rob Mullens have also worked under Barnhart at UK.

While the award from SBJ  is an all-encompassing one, it goes without saying that the Wildcats’ success on the football field had to be a big factor in him winning the award. Kentucky went 10-3 in 2018 under Mark Stoops, reaching double-digit wins for the first time in nearly four decades.

Alabama, USF schedule 2-for-1 series starting in 2023

By Bryan FischerMay 23, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
USF is on a scheduling roll with 2-for-1 series’ against major Power Five opponents. The latest to join the list of future Bulls opponents?

None other than the SEC’s dominant force in Alabama.

The two schools confirmed the details on Thursday afternoon, announcing the three-game set at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sept. 16, 2023. The return pair of contests in Tuscaloosa will take place on Sept. 7, 2024 and Sept. 12, 2026.

“Our future non-conference schedules are really rounding out quite nicely with the addition of series such as this one with USF,” said Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne in a release. “We look forward to the early-season road test against a quality opponent in an NFL stadium in 2023 and will welcome them to Tuscaloosa for a pair of home games in 2024 and 2026.”

“We are very excited to open the Alabama series in Tampa in 2023 and to add one of the most successful brands in American sports to a very exciting list of future opponents that will give our student-athletes and coaches a great opportunity to compete against the best programs in the nation,” USF AD Michael Kelly added. “We now have 15 games scheduled vs. SEC and ACC opponents in the next 10 years and I think our fans are really excited to see those teams come to Tampa as well as the opportunity to travel and cheer on the Bulls in those destinations. It’s going to be a lot of fun to be a USF fan.”

The teams previously met in back in 2003, which resulted in a one-sided affair in favor of the Crimson Tide 40-17 in Birmingham. Alabama also notably visited Raymond James Stadium during the 2017 National Championship Game in a thrilling 35-31 last second loss to Clemson.

USF also announced a previously scheduled home game against FAU was moved to Sept. 5, 2026 to accommodate recently announced series against Florida, Miami and Alabama.

As a result of the 2-for-1 series with the Bulls, the Crimson Tide’s 2023 schedule appears to be complete with additional non-conference home games against Texas, Central Michigan and Western Kentucky. The 2024 date is the first on the docket for Alabama that year and the 2026 date complements a trip to West Virginia.

USF, meanwhile, will also play Western Kentucky in 2023 during non-conference play and has a completed slate of games in 2024 with this announcement (including an impressive run of the Hilltoppers, N.C. State and Louisville the same season. In 2026, the Bulls also play at Louisville in addition to going to Tuscaloosa.

Texas approves two-year contract extension for Tom Herman

By John TaylorMay 23, 2019, 12:28 PM EDT
With Texas being back (?), the football program’s sideline boss is being rewarded for getting the Longhorns there.

Amidst speculation that surfaced earlier this month, the university confirmed Thursday that a two-year contract extension for Tom Herman has been approved.  The head coach is now signed through the 2023 season, the same season, incidentally, a home-and-home with Alabama will finish up.

According to the Associated Press, the two-year extension is worth a total of $13.25 million.  This past year, Herman’s $5.5 million in compensation was ninth nationally and tops among all Big 12 coaches.

“I’m so grateful for President [Greg] Fenves, [athletic director] Chris Del Conte and the UT Board of Regents, and for all the support they provide me, my family and our football program,” Herman said in a statement. “I truly love being the head football coach at Texas. I’m enjoying every minute of it, am so fortunate to have a tremendous staff, and the players in our program are just awesome to work with.

“We’ve done some good things, but have so much more we are preparing to accomplish. I’m excited for the future.”

After a 7-6 first season in Austin, Herman guided UT to a 10-4 record in 2018, which included a Sugar Bowl win over fifth-ranked Georgia.  The 10 wins marked the first time the Longhorns hit double-digits since going 13-1 in 2009 under Mack Brown.