NIU schedules trip to Notre Dame for 2024, Kentucky in 2022

MACtion is about to wake up some echoes and tee off against some SEC speed in the near future.

Northern Illinois announced on Thursday that the school has added two big non-conference games to their future schedule, playing Kentucky in Lexington on Sept. 24, 2022 and Notre Dame in South Bend on Sept. 7, 2024.

“The CFP has given us the road map. They have sent the message that they want the entire body of work and it really does matter who you play and who you schedule,” Huskies AD Sean Frazier said a Q&A announcing the moves. “Making sure that we play the likes of Notre Dame, Kentucky, etc. so that, at the end of the year, we’re in those conversations for a January 1 or an Access Bowl bid. I think to get there you must schedule strategically not just for year 2019 but for year 2025.”

Now that they’re firmly on the schedule, the contests against both the Irish and Wildcats will be their first ever meeting with NIU on the football field.

The Huskies also announced a slate of lower profile games to fill out their future schedules as well. The program added a home-and-home with UMass for 2024 (Oct. 5, in DeKalb) and 2025 (Sept. 27, in Amherst) and a slate of FCS opponents for 2020 (Rhode Island), 2021 (Maine), 2022 (Eastern Illinois), 2023 (Southern Illinois) and 2026 (Illinois State).