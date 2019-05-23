North Texas approves new deal for head coach Seth Littrell

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Staying put at North Texas has resulted in yet another lucrative contract extension for head coach Seth Littrell.

As the Denton Record-Chronicle reports on Thursday, the school’s board of regents have approved an amended contract extension for the 40-year-old that should be finalized over the coming weeks.

The deal is Littrell’s third extension in as many seasons, which speaks to both his name coming up in the coaching carousel as well as the job he’s done in Denton since taking over in 2016. Despite taking over a one-win team at the time, the former Oklahoma fullback has gone 23–17 overall in three campaigns with a trio of bowl appearances while turning the Mean Green into a consistent CUSA contender.

Littrell has been linked with a number of openings at other jobs the past few cycles as a result, most recently with Kansas State and Texas Tech.

UNT athletic director Wren Baker told the Record-Chronicle that the head coach’s salary and his assistant’s salary pool will grow by roughly $500,000, further cementing the Air Raid specialist as CUSA’s highest paid coach.

USA Today reported Littrell made some $1.425 million last season.