North Texas approves new deal for head coach Seth Littrell

If you were anxiously waiting around for the bowl game schedule to make your holiday plans this year, you’re in luck because ESPN has their calendar all set.
The network released the times and dates for a whopping 35 bowl games on Thursday, covering everything from the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl to the College Football Playoff. The calendar itself this year did present some challenges given that there’s 15 weeks in the regular season instead of the normal 14 for most teams. Bowl season will thus span 17 days before and after the semifinals — which are the Peach and Fiesta Bowls this season — and have nine bowls plus the national title game played after the calendar turns to 2020.
Without further ado, the 2019 bowl slate (sans the RedBox Bowl, Arizona Bowl and the Holiday Bowl, which are TBA):
December 20
2 p.m. ET, ESPN — Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl
7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2 — Frisco Bowl
December 21
Noon ET, ABC — Celebration Bowl
2 p.m. ET, ESPN — New Mexico Bowl
2:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network — AutoNation Cure Bowl
3:30 p.m. ET, ABC — Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN — Camellia Bowl
7:30 p.m. ET, ABC — Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
9 p.m. ET, ESPN — R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
December 23
2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN — Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
December 24
8 p.m. ET, ESPN — SoFi Hawai’i Bowl
December 26
4 p.m. ET, ESPN — Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
8 p.m. ET, ESPN — Quick Lane Bowl
December 27
Noon ET, ESPN — Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
3:20 p.m. ET, ESPN — New Era Pinstripe Bowl
6:45 p.m. ET, ESPN — Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN — Cheez-It Bowl
December 28
Noon ET, ABC — Camping World Bowl
Noon ET, ESPN — Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
4 or 8 p.m. ET, ESPN — Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)
4 or 8 p.m. ET, ESPN — PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)
December 30
12:30 p.m., ESPN — SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
4 p.m., ESPN — Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
8 p.m., ESPN — Capital One Orange Bowl
December 31
Noon ET, ESPN — Belk Bowl
2 p.m. ET, CBS — Hyundai Sun Bowl
3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN — AutoZone Liberty Bowl
7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN — Valero Alamo Bowl
January 1
1 p.m. ET, ABC — Citrus Bowl
1 p.m. ET, ESPN — Outback Bowl
5 p.m. ET, ESPN — Rose Bowl Game
8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN — Allstate Sugar Bowl
January 2
3 p.m. ET, ESPN — Birmingham Bowl
7 p.m. ET, ESPN — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
January 3
3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
January 4
11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN — Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
January 6
7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN — Mobile Alabama Bowl
January 13
8 p.m. ET, ESPN — College Football Playoff National Championship