Report: Ole Miss AD Ross Bjork to take same job at Texas A&M

It appears the SEC West is hellbent on keeping it in the divisional family.

In mid-April, it was confirmed that Texas A&M athletic director Scott Woodward had been named to the same post at West rival LSU. Late Thursday night, it’s being reported by the Dallas Morning News that Woodward will be replaced at A&M by… the current athletic director at West rival Ole Miss, Ross Bjork.

An official announcement from A&M is expected at some point Friday.

The 46-year-old Bjork, who played his college football at Emporia State, has spent the past seven years as the AD at Ole Miss. Prior to that, he held the same title at Western Kentucky for three years.

Most noteworthy during his time in Oxford was the resurgence of the football program under Hugh Freeze followed by the stain of NCAA scandal, although Bjork’s reputation remained relatively unscathed as the university dealt with the off-field woes.