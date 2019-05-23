Getty Images

Report: Ole Miss AD Ross Bjork to take same job at Texas A&M

By John TaylorMay 23, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT
It appears the SEC West is hellbent on keeping it in the divisional family.

In mid-April, it was confirmed that Texas A&M athletic director Scott Woodward had been named to the same post at West rival LSU.  Late Thursday night, it’s being reported by the Dallas Morning News that Woodward will be replaced at A&M by… the current athletic director at West rival Ole Miss, Ross Bjork.

An official announcement from A&M is expected at some point Friday.

The 46-year-old Bjork, who played his college football at Emporia State, has spent the past seven years as the AD at Ole Miss.  Prior to that, he held the same title at Western Kentucky for three years.

Most noteworthy during his time in Oxford was the resurgence of the football program under Hugh Freeze followed by the stain of NCAA scandal, although Bjork’s reputation remained relatively unscathed as the university dealt with the off-field woes.

North Texas approves new deal for head coach Seth Littrell

By Bryan FischerMay 23, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
Staying put at North Texas has resulted in yet another lucrative contract extension for head coach Seth Littrell.

As the Denton Record-Chronicle reports on Thursday, the school’s board of regents have approved an amended contract extension for the 40-year-old that should be finalized over the coming weeks.

The deal is Littrell’s third extension in as many seasons, which speaks to both his name coming up in the coaching carousel as well as the job he’s done in Denton since taking over in 2016. Despite taking over a one-win team at the time, the former Oklahoma fullback has gone 23–17 overall in three campaigns with a trio of bowl appearances while turning the Mean Green into a consistent CUSA contender.

Littrell has been linked with a number of openings at other jobs the past few cycles as a result, most recently with Kansas State and Texas Tech.

UNT athletic director Wren Baker told the Record-Chronicle that the head coach’s salary and his assistant’s salary pool will grow by roughly $500,000, further cementing the Air Raid specialist as CUSA’s highest paid coach.

USA Today reported Littrell made some $1.425 million last season.

NIU schedules trip to Notre Dame for 2024, Kentucky in 2022

By Bryan FischerMay 23, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT
MACtion is about to wake up some echoes and tee off against some SEC speed in the near future.

Northern Illinois announced on Thursday that the school has added two big non-conference games to their future schedule, playing Kentucky in Lexington on Sept. 24, 2022 and Notre Dame in South Bend on Sept. 7, 2024.

“The CFP has given us the road map. They have sent the message that they want the entire body of work and it really does matter who you play and who you schedule,” Huskies AD Sean Frazier said a Q&A announcing the moves. “Making sure that we play the likes of Notre Dame, Kentucky, etc. so that, at the end of the year, we’re in those conversations for a January 1 or an Access Bowl bid. I think to get there you must schedule strategically not just for year 2019 but for year 2025.”

Now that they’re firmly on the schedule, the contests against both the Irish and Wildcats will be their first ever meeting with NIU on the football field.

The Huskies also announced a slate of lower profile games to fill out their future schedules as well. The program added a home-and-home with UMass for 2024 (Oct. 5, in DeKalb) and 2025 (Sept. 27, in Amherst) and a slate of FCS opponents for 2020 (Rhode Island), 2021 (Maine), 2022 (Eastern Illinois), 2023 (Southern Illinois) and 2026 (Illinois State).

ESPN announces times and dates for 35 bowl games in 2019

By Bryan FischerMay 23, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT
If you were anxiously waiting around for the bowl game schedule to make your holiday plans this year, you’re in luck because ESPN has their calendar all set.

The network released the times and dates for a whopping 35 bowl games on Thursday, covering everything from the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl to the College Football Playoff. The calendar itself this year did present some challenges given that there’s 15 weeks in the regular season instead of the normal 14 for most teams. Bowl season will thus span 17 days before and after the semifinals — which are the Peach and Fiesta Bowls this season — and have nine bowls plus the national title game played after the calendar turns to 2020.

Without further ado, the 2019 bowl slate (sans the RedBox Bowl, Arizona Bowl and the Holiday Bowl, which are TBA):

December 20

2 p.m. ET, ESPN — Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

7:30 p.m.  ET, ESPN2 — Frisco Bowl

December 21

Noon ET, ABC — Celebration Bowl

2 p.m. ET, ESPN — New Mexico Bowl

2:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network — AutoNation Cure Bowl

3:30 p.m. ET, ABC — Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN — Camellia Bowl

7:30 p.m. ET, ABC — Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

9 p.m. ET, ESPN — R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

December 23

2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN — Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

December 24

8 p.m. ET, ESPN — SoFi Hawai’i Bowl

December 26

4 p.m. ET, ESPN — Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

8 p.m. ET, ESPN — Quick Lane Bowl

December 27

Noon ET, ESPN — Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman

3:20 p.m. ET, ESPN — New Era Pinstripe Bowl

6:45 p.m. ET, ESPN — Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN — Cheez-It Bowl

December 28

Noon ET, ABC — Camping World Bowl

Noon ET, ESPN — Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

4 or 8 p.m. ET, ESPN — Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)

4 or 8 p.m. ET, ESPN — PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)

December 30

12:30 p.m., ESPN — SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

4 p.m., ESPN — Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

8 p.m., ESPN — Capital One Orange Bowl

December 31

Noon ET, ESPN — Belk Bowl

2 p.m. ET, CBS — Hyundai Sun Bowl

3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN — AutoZone Liberty Bowl

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN — Valero Alamo Bowl

January 1

1 p.m. ET, ABC — Citrus Bowl

1 p.m. ET, ESPN — Outback Bowl

5 p.m. ET, ESPN — Rose Bowl Game

8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN — Allstate Sugar Bowl

January 2

3 p.m. ET, ESPN — Birmingham Bowl

7 p.m. ET, ESPN — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

January 3

3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

January 4

11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN — Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

January 6

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN — Mobile Alabama Bowl

January 13

8 p.m. ET, ESPN — College Football Playoff National Championship

Mike Leach says Barry Switzer is John Wayne-esque but he would also be terrible CIA agent

By Bryan FischerMay 23, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
Mike Leach went full Mike Leach this week.

Speaking at a banquet supporting the Oklahoma Sooners, the school’s former offensive coordinator-turned-Washington State head coach lived up to his billing as one of college football’s most eccentric story tellers while semi-roasting Hall of Famer Barry Switzer.

Via The Oklahoman’s Barry Tramel, check out this priceless exchange:

Mike Leach walked through the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum on Sunday night. Leach passed the statue of John Wayne.

“May as well have been Coach Switzer,” Leach said. “I always thought of him as John Wayne.

“He (Switzer) would be the worst CIA agent in the whole world. There are some people that have a big enough presence that you can feel ‘em before you see ‘em. He’s one of the most skilled people. But he couldn’t sneak up on anybody. You would feel his presence, ‘Oh, there he is, right there.’ Now in the end, he’d still kill you, probably, because he’s John Wayne.

“But the thing is, he wouldn’t sneak up on you and there would be no getting any secrets.”

Alrighty then.

Switzer did come right back after all that and knock Leach for getting a law degree — “I guess that’s to argue with the officials on the field,” he said. — but also praised the Cougars coach for being one of the biggest influences on the Big 12 by bringing the Air Raid to the conference. The two bantered back and forth with stories long and short about each other and their time in coaching and in Norman.

While we’re no TV executive, we certainly wouldn’t mind the two appearing in a buddy cop comedy with the pair at some point. Until then however, we’ll all have to settle for the stories that emerge when either steps in front of a microphone.

Because those are typically priceless in the most Leach-ian way.