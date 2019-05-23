Getty Images

Texas A&M confirms hiring of Ole Miss AD Ross Bjork

By John TaylorMay 23, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

UPDATED 11:30 p.m. ET: Texas A&M has officially confirmed that it has become the latest SEC West school to poach its new athletic director from a divisional rival, with Ross Bjork leaving Oxford for College Station.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ross Bjork to Aggieland,” said Texas A&M president Michael K. Young in a statement. “His outstanding reputation as a leader will be vital to the continued trajectory of our athletics program. His appreciation for higher education is evident in achieving the highest GPA and graduation rates on record during his tenure at Ole Miss. We look forward to formally introducing Ross in the coming days and also to welcoming his wife, Sonya, and sons, Paxton and Payton, to one of the most hospitable communities on earth. I also want to thank Coach R.C. Slocum, cherished by all Aggies, for stepping in during this time to lead the department. I look forward to continuing to work with him.”

Bjork, who spent the past seven years at Ole Miss, will be formally introduced June 3; he’ll officially take over as athletic director July 8.

(The original post on this development appears below.)

__________

It appears the SEC West is hellbent on keeping it in the divisional family.

In mid-April, it was confirmed that Texas A&M athletic director Scott Woodward had been named to the same post at West rival LSU.  Late Thursday night, it’s being reported by the Dallas Morning News that Woodward will be replaced at A&M by… the current athletic director at West rival Ole Miss, Ross Bjork.

An official announcement from A&M is expected at some point Friday.

The 46-year-old Bjork, who played his college football at Emporia State, has spent the past seven years as the AD at Ole Miss.  Prior to that, he held the same title at Western Kentucky for three years.

Most noteworthy during his time in Oxford was the resurgence of the football program under Hugh Freeze followed by the stain of NCAA scandal, although Bjork’s reputation remained relatively unscathed as the university dealt with the off-field woes.

Arizona State has seen 15 players enter transfer portal

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 24, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

And you thought your team had it bad when it comes to offseason personnel movement.

Dominique Harrison became the latest Arizona State Sun Devils to signal a move from the Pac-12 program, with the cornerback announcing on Twitter that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. “I am thankful for everything Arizona State has provided for me and the memories I made along the way,” Harrison wrote.

As a graduate transfer, the defensive back would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school.

Harrison, who came to the desert from the junior college ranks, appeared in five games during his time with the Sun Devils.

The departure of Harrison continues a significant reshaping of Herm Edwards‘ ASU roster.  From the Arizona Republic:

While ASU’s 15 names to hit the transfer portal may seem like a lot, it isn’t an extraordinarily high number. UCLA had 16 depart while Oregon State has 14, Arizona 13 and USC 11.

Boston College new home for ex-Clemson DE Richard Yeargin

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 24, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Richard Yeargin will be back on an ACC football field this fall, albeit at a different school.

In late April of this year, it was confirmed that Yeargin had signaled his intent to transfer from Clemson by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Less than a month later, it’s now being reported that the defensive end will finish his collegiate playing career at Boston College.

Thus far, BC has declined to confirm Yeargin’s addition to the roster.

As a graduate transfer, Yeargin will be eligible to play immediately for the Eagles in 2018.

Yeargin injured his neck in a serious car accident in the summer leading up to the 2017 season and didn’t play that year or the next.  Instead, he transitioned into a role as a student assistant coach with the Tigers football program.  Last year, he was granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA.

A four-star 2014 signee, Yeargin took a redshirt as a true freshman.  He played in 22 games prior to the car accident, including a dozen in the Tigers’ run to the 2016 national championship.

(Tip O’ the Cap: bcinterruption.com)

USC WR committed to Minnesota instead heads to UNLV

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 24, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

That whole commitment-issue-plaguing-society thing has reared its wishy-washy head yet again, eh coach?

Earlier this offseason, after deciding to transfer from USC, Randal Grimes committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Minnesota.  On Instagram Thursday night, however, Grimes wrote that while he appreciated the opportunity presented to him by P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota football program, “it was in God’s plan for me to see another path” that will lead him to UNLV.

“I am signed and committed to my hometown, THE UNLV REBELS,” the Las Vegas native confirmed.

Grimes was a three-star recruit member of the Trojans’ Class of 2017, rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Nevada.  He caught two passes for 17 yards his true freshman season, then didn’t record a reception this past year.

It’s expected UNLV will seek a waiver for immediate eligibility for the wide receiver.

NCAA denies Clemson’s appeal over PED suspensions; TE Braden Galloway, OL Zach Giella to miss entire 2019 regular season

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 24, 2019, 9:33 AM EDT
1 Comment

The upcoming season hasn’t even kicked off yet, but it’s already over for a pair of Clemson football players thanks to an off-field imbroglio.

Along with All-American Dexter Lawrence, tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella (pictured, No. 77) were suspended ahead of the College Football Playoff after testing positive in mid-December for Ostarine, a banned substance used to help increase muscle mass and strength.  A second sample was tested as well and, much to the chagrin of a mind-boggled Lawrencethe suspension was upheld and the trio missed the semifinal win over Notre Dame as well as the championship game win over Alabama.

As the appeals process continued to drag on over the next few months, a resolution has now been reached, albeit not in a positive way for the players or the football program, as Clemson announced Friday morning that the NCAA has denied its appeal.  The ruling means that both Galloway and Giella will miss the entire 2019 regular season.  The pair will, though, be eligible for the 2019-20 postseason, including the College Football Playoffs.

In a statement, the university vigorously defended what it described as “a rigorous education and testing program.”

We are disappointed in the results of the appeal and continue to believe our student-athletes did not knowingly ingest any banned substances. The Athletic Department takes seriously its role in the education, testing and enforcement of supplement and performance-enhancing substances. We will continue to adhere to best practices with respect to supplement use by student-athletes and support the position of the NCAA in its testing for PEDs.

Student-athletes at Clemson have taken 329 tests for PEDs since 2014, and all results have been negative except for the trace amounts found during the December 2018 tests. The two current student-athletes were tested prior to the December test, including in April and October of 2018 and again in January and February of 2019, and results came back negative for PEDs. Clemson maintains a rigorous education and testing program, and all supplements are reviewed with Clemson Athletics Nutrition and Sports Medicine as well as the Clemson Compliance Office prior to approval for usage to ensure that no banned substances are included in the products.

In compliance with the Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act, Clemson is not authorized to discuss further details of the appeal. Any further questions regarding the appeal should be directed to the student-athletes’ representation.

The law firm representing both players issued its own statement as well, one that takes aim at the NCAA’s current testing policies.

Galloway, a true sophomore, caught five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in 2018, while Giella, a fifth-year senior, has played in 19 games during his time with the Tigers, including eight this past season.

Lawrence was selected with the 17th pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.