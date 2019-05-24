Boston College new home for ex-Clemson DE Richard Yeargin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Richard Yeargin will be back on an ACC football field this fall, albeit at a different school.

In late April of this year, it was confirmed that Yeargin had signaled his intent to transfer from Clemson by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. Less than a month later, it’s now being reported that the defensive end will finish his collegiate playing career at Boston College.

Thus far, BC has declined to confirm Yeargin’s addition to the roster.

Richard Yeargin @ryearginIII on new football life, preparing himself for life after football, and a bunch of other stuff. Great conversation with the former Clemson DE bound for Boston College: https://t.co/ZCXA9UAXw7 — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) May 22, 2019

As a graduate transfer, Yeargin will be eligible to play immediately for the Eagles in 2018.

Yeargin injured his neck in a serious car accident in the summer leading up to the 2017 season and didn’t play that year or the next. Instead, he transitioned into a role as a student assistant coach with the Tigers football program. Last year, he was granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA.

A four-star 2014 signee, Yeargin took a redshirt as a true freshman. He played in 22 games prior to the car accident, including a dozen in the Tigers’ run to the 2016 national championship.

(Tip O’ the Cap: bcinterruption.com)