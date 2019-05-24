Mario Cristobal reportedly working on extension with Oregon

The Oregon Ducks appear to be in good hands under the leadership of head coach Mario Cristobal. After one nine-win season in 2018, Cristobal has Oregon gaining some offseason hype for the first time in a few years, and the school is reportedly looking to tack on some additional time to his current contract.
According to a report from The Oregonian, Oregon is working out a deal for a one-year contract extension for Cristobal. If worked out, the new contract would extend Cristobal’s contract with the Ducks through the end of the 2023 season. A one-year extension may not seem like a lot for a college football coach, but that would give Cristobal job security for the next few recruiting cycles, assuring incoming recruits Cristobal is under contract in Eugene for the foreseeable future. And if things continue to trend in the direction they could potentially are now, it will only be a matter of time before another long-term extension is on the table for discussion. But that can wait another few years at this point.
After taking over for a bowl game at the end of the 2017 season following the abrupt departure of Willie Taggart to Florida State, Cristobal returned to being a full-time head coach for the first time since 2012 at FIU by guiding the Ducks to a 9-4 record in 2018. Cristobal’s first season as head coach of Oregon resulted in a Redbox Bowl victory over Michigan State and saw the Ducks fly as high as No. 12 in the AP poll. The 2019 season is coming with some lofty expectations within the Pac-12 as Oregon is expected to compete for the conference championship with division foe Washington and other contenders such as Utah, Stanford, and Washington State.
Cristobal came to Oregon as an assistant coach under Taggart after previously being an assistant coach for Nick Saban at Alabama. Cristobal was the head coach of FIU from 2007 through 2012, accumulating a record of 27-47 that turned a 1-11 program into one with back-to-back winning seasons, but FIU moved on from Cristobal following a 3-9 season in 2012.
The First Responder Bowl has been calling historic Cotton Bowl Stadium home since its debut in 2011 as the TicketCity Bowl. But for one year, the First Responder Bowl will take up residence in another stadium to make way for some professional hockey.
The NHL Winter Classic between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators will be played in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020. Because the historic venue will be setup to host some outdoor hockey, the First Responder Bowl will be held on SMU’s campus in Ford Stadium. The bowl game will return to the Cotton Bowl the following season.
“We are looking forward to the new venue and date as part of the celebration of the 10th year of this bowl game’s history,” executive director of the First Responder Bowl Brant Ringler said in a released statement. “In addition to those changes, we hope to grow the number of first responders who attend the game and find new ways to say thank you to them for their service in our communities.”
SMU’s football stadium previously hosted a bowl game in 2010 and 2011. The Armed Forces Bowl, which is typically played in TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, was played in SMU’s stadium in those two seasons because of stadium renovations at TCU.
Last year’s First Responder Bowl ended shortly after it began. The bowl matchup between Boise State and Boston College was called off due to inclement weather with Boston College leading the Broncos 7-0 in the first quarter. The game had been in a lightning delay for over an hour before the game was ruled a no contest.
Rocky Long already knew that he’d be forced to replace his top two receivers, yardage-wise, entering the 2019 offseason. Now, the San Diego State head coach has seen that number bumped up to three.
According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tim Wilson Jr. has been forced to retire because of a lingering and persistent foot injury. The redshirt junior wide receiver underwent surgery earlier this offseason — it forced him to the sidelines for the whole of spring practice — but it wasn’t enough to keep him from having to take a medical retirement.
“He won’t be on the team anymore because his injuries will prevent him from continuing with us,” Long said according to the Union-Tribune. “He stays on scholarship for, I think he has two more years to graduate, as long as he keeps his grades up and all those sorts of things.
“But he can’t play because he never got over his injury.”
This past season, Wilson’s 362 yards receiving were third on the Aztecs, while his 19.1 yards per catch were good for second on the team. His three receiving touchdowns were tied for tops on the squad.
For the fifth time this offseason, Michigan has seen one of its football players dip his toes into the portal.
The latest to do so is Ron Johnson, with Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network the first to report on the defensive lineman’s inclusion in the NCAA transfer database. As a reminder, Johnson, or any other player for that matter, can pull his name from the portal and remain at the school.
Conversely, the university can also strip the player of his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database.
Johnson was a four-star 2016 signee, rated as the No. 8 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. Only one defensive lineman in U-M’s class that year, five-star tackle Rashan Gary, was rated higher than Johnson.
Despite that recruiting pedigree, Johnson played in just one game during his time with the Wolverines.
As Johnson received his degree from U-M this month, he would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school this fall. He also heads to the transfer market armed with two seasons worth of eligibility.
In addition to Johnson, defensive lineman Reuben Jones (HERE), cornerback Myles Sims (HERE), cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (HERE) and offensive lineman Nolan Ulizio (HERE) have all left Ann Arbor this offseason. Sims, St-Juste and Ulizio have since found new homes at Georgia Tech, Minnesota and Pitt, respectively.
And you thought your team had it bad when it comes to offseason personnel movement.
Dominique Harrison became the latest Arizona State Sun Devils to signal a move from the Pac-12 program, with the cornerback announcing on Twitter that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. “I am thankful for everything Arizona State has provided for me and the memories I made along the way,” Harrison wrote.
As a graduate transfer, the defensive back would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school.
Harrison, who came to the desert from the junior college ranks, appeared in five games during his time with the Sun Devils.
The departure of Harrison continues a significant reshaping of Herm Edwards‘ ASU roster. From the Arizona Republic:
While ASU’s 15 names to hit the transfer portal may seem like a lot, it isn’t an extraordinarily high number. UCLA had 16 depart while Oregon State has 14, Arizona 13 and USC 11.