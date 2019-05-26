Ex-Ohio State coach Urban Meyer downplays USC rumors: ‘I think I’m done’

He’s not soaking up the Florida sun, watching cable news for hours upon hours nor sitting back to remember the good ol’ days to pass away the time. Instead the now ex-Ohio State head coach is learning a new job not all that different from his old one helping out the Buckeyes athletic department for a cushy six-figures a year.
Despite that though, the talk is still out there that despite triumphantly walking away from the game at the Rose Bowl in January, Meyer will eventually feel the need to scratch the coaching itch down the road. One of the most talked about possibilities is not too far from Pasadena as luck would have it, as rumors linking him to the USC job if/when Clay Helton is fired have been stirred up almost since the moment he had his farewell press conference.
Either way, keeping tabs on Meyer’s potential landing spot figure to occupy a fairly decent storyline for much of the coming year just like they did after Bob Stoops suddenly retired from Oklahoma. And nothing the former Buckeyes coach can say will change that.
Auburn radio voice Rod Bramblett and wife Paula killed in tragic car wreck
Absolutely tragic news from the Plains on Memorial Day weekend as Auburn confirmed that longtime radio voice Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula passed away after suffering injuries in an automobile accident on Saturday.
“All of us in the Auburn Family are devastated by the tragic passing of Rod and Paula Bramblett,” Director of Athletics Allen Greene said in a release. “A nationally recognized broadcaster, Rod’s love for Auburn was fervent. You could hear it coming through the radio loud and clear each time he exclaimed “Touchdown Auburn!”
Bramblett, just 53 at the time of his passing, had been calling various games for the school dating back to 1993 and served as the primary radio play-by-play voice of Tigers football and men’s basketball games since 2003. He and his wife, both Auburn alumni who worked at the school, were driving their SUV just West of campus when they were rear-ended by another SUV driven by a teenager, according to the Opelika-Auburn News. Alcohol was not suspected to be involved and the driver also suffered serious injuries, though is expected to recover per reports.
“I’m heartbroken by the loss of Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula,” football coach Gus Malzahn added. “Rod was a true professional and was always a pleasure to work with. He loved Auburn and it showed in his work. As much as he loved Auburn, his family came first and foremost. This is a difficult time and we will continue to pray and offer our support to the Bramblett family, especially their children Shelby and Joshua.”
Bramblett’s booming voice that he used to emphasize Tigers touchdowns made him a fan favorite for fans around the state as he detailed the up’s and down’s of Auburn football over the years. He received plenty of national recognition in 2013 during the team’s run to the last BCS title game thanks to his incredible calls of a Hail Mary against Georgia and the miraculous ‘Kick-Six’ return by Chris Davis in the Iron Bowl to stun rival Alabama.
The Brambletts are survived by their two children, Shelby (a current Auburn student) and Justin. Thoughts and condolences go out to the entire Bramblett clan and the Auburn family.
Jim Delany was highest paid conference commissioner in 2017-18; NCAA president Mark Emmert’s salary climbs to nearly $4 million
The life of a conference commissioner is not an easy one given the amount of criticism from just about every level but at least they are well compensated for their troubles.
Really well in most cases.
Thanks to the latest round of 2017-18 tax returns from the various Power Five conferences and the NCAA being released, we now have a good picture at how everybody stacks up and business booming has resulted in even larger paychecks for most. Here’s the latest figures for the Power Five and NCAA President Mark Emmert:
The Big Ten’s Jim Delany moved into the top spot as the highest paid commissioner thanks to a reported $5.5 million paycheck, per USA Today.
SEC leader Greg Sankey was by far the best bargain of the group, with the most recently appointed commissioner making right around $2 million last year.
Emmert’s salary was the biggest mover of the group of power players as Yahoo! Sports notes his take-home pay jumped 60% by going from $2.4 million the previous year to $3.9 million. All told, the NCAA’s public face has seen his salary jump by some $2 million since 2015 alone.
As you all know, the compensation for the student-athletes officially remained at $0 in pay for the same time period.
Alcohol sales expected to be hot topic at SEC spring meetings
It certainly could in the SEC as early as this upcoming season depending on how the league’s annual spring meetings in Destin, Fla. go next week. As Sports Illustrated reports ahead of everybody’s trip down by the beach, repealing an archaic conference rule banning alcohol sales in the general public sections of stadiums is expected to be the hot button topic that will drive the conversation among school presidents, athletic directors and coaches:
Many of the conference’s high-ranking administrators are optimistic that league presidents will not only seriously discuss the alcohol ban but will overturn an archaic policy that exists in no other major conference. The bylaw will be “front and center” during the four-day event at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort, says one athletic director; another AD says it’s “the main thing.” The administrators spoke to Sports Illustrated on a condition of anonymity.
There’s two positives supporters of an SEC repeal will no doubt trot out next week, the first being the increased revenues schools can make by opening up sales and the other being the decrease in binge drinking just prior to kickoff. The latter in particular is not something likely to escape the conference presidents given some of the game day atmospheres in the league.
We’ll see if things ultimately get over the finish line in terms of a repeal after a few years of discussion but it probably speaks to the health of the league that throwing a few drinks back is the topic de jour down in Destin this year.
Thanks to resurgence under Kirby Smart, Georgia donors have contributed $140 million the past two years
Kirby Smart is just plain good for business at Georgia as much as the head coach is for the Bulldogs on the field.
Like, really good for business.
The Athens Banner-Herald recapped a number of the financial figures for UGA athletics’ recently approved 2020 budget and while the overall $153.89 million figure was notable and the projected $44.5 million distribution from the SEC Network somewhat striking, it was one nugget buried in the story that was really eye-opening:
‘Fueled by the football team’s success the last couple of seasons under coach Kirby Smart, donors have contributed about $140 million total over the last two years.’
$140 million over two years!
“Sustainability in college athletics is an ongoing challenge and we are fortunate to be one of the few institutions being on solid ground,” AD Greg McGarity told the board.
We’ll say. That $140 million figure over two years is slightly more than what fellow SEC peers Kentucky and South Carolina brought in just last year in terms of total revenue, per USA Today’s finances database, and even if you split it in two is still a figure that greatly exceeds most Group of Five programs entire budget. And keep in mind this is just donations for the Bulldogs, not revenues from media deals, ticket sales and other items.
Given that UGA has made the national title game and the Sugar Bowl the past two seasons, it’s probably not a huge surprise to see a big uptick in donations but that quite the whopper of a figure thanks to the Smart-led resurgence in Athens.