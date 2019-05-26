Ex-Ohio State coach Urban Meyer downplays USC rumors: ‘I think I’m done’

Urban Meyer is not your typical retiree.

He’s not soaking up the Florida sun, watching cable news for hours upon hours nor sitting back to remember the good ol’ days to pass away the time. Instead the now ex-Ohio State head coach is learning a new job not all that different from his old one helping out the Buckeyes athletic department for a cushy six-figures a year.

Despite that though, the talk is still out there that despite triumphantly walking away from the game at the Rose Bowl in January, Meyer will eventually feel the need to scratch the coaching itch down the road. One of the most talked about possibilities is not too far from Pasadena as luck would have it, as rumors linking him to the USC job if/when Clay Helton is fired have been stirred up almost since the moment he had his farewell press conference.

Speaking to the Columbus Dispatch about his new daily life out of football however, the title-winning coach isn’t yet taking the bait when commenting on such talk.

“I learned my lesson long ago,” Meyer told the paper. “All I’m going to say is I believe I’m done (coaching). I think I’m done.”

That’s not exactly a hard no… but it doesn’t exactly sound like a man pining to get back in the game either.

Meyer’s new Fox Sports coworkers Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart have already said they will try to recruit him to lead the Trojans if the position comes open after this season. His still-current boss, OSU athletic director Gene Smith believes Meyer is done but wouldn’t rule it completely out of the question.

Either way, keeping tabs on Meyer’s potential landing spot figure to occupy a fairly decent storyline for much of the coming year just like they did after Bob Stoops suddenly retired from Oklahoma. And nothing the former Buckeyes coach can say will change that.