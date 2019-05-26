Wisconsin unlikely to join trend of selling beer and alcohol at football games anytime soon

Wisconsin fans are known to hold more than their own when it comes to enjoying an adult beverage or two before, during and after Badgers football games but they apparently will have to keep waiting for the opportunity to buy a cold one at Camp Randall on game days.
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, a decision on whether or not to allow beer/alcohol sales in the general seating sections of the stadium rests with school chancellor Rebecca Blank and that she is not inclined to change the status quo on such prohibition anytime soon.
“The university believes that there is already an atmosphere of energy and excitement around Badger game days,” a school statement to the paper read. “The addition of alcohol to general seating areas isn’t needed to improve that experience and could detract from it for our students and fans.”
Wisconsin appears resistant to the idea however, doing so in the face of declining attendance for games too. While it is certainly too early to remark ‘never say never’ when it comes to the Badgers, it’s pretty clear this trend isn’t making its way to Madison anytime soon.
Ex-FAU defensive coordinator Tony Pecoraro joins Kansas staff in off-the-field role
Pecoraro took over the Owls defense in 2018 after spending the previous two seasons running things on that side of the ball for Southern Miss. Things didn’t quite work out in Boca however as FAU couldn’t get off the field like they did in Kiffin’s first year and allowed 31.8 points per game.
The veteran coordinator, who has Power Five assistant experience from a stint at Florida State, was replaced at FAU by longtime Oklahoma State DC Glenn Spencer back in December.
He’s not soaking up the Florida sun, watching cable news for hours upon hours nor sitting back to remember the good ol’ days to pass away the time. Instead the now ex-Ohio State head coach is learning a new job not all that different from his old one helping out the Buckeyes athletic department for a cushy six-figures a year.
Despite that though, the talk is still out there that despite triumphantly walking away from the game at the Rose Bowl in January, Meyer will eventually feel the need to scratch the coaching itch down the road. One of the most talked about possibilities is not too far from Pasadena as luck would have it, as rumors linking him to the USC job if/when Clay Helton is fired have been stirred up almost since the moment he had his farewell press conference.
Either way, keeping tabs on Meyer’s potential landing spot figure to occupy a fairly decent storyline for much of the coming year just like they did after Bob Stoops suddenly retired from Oklahoma. And nothing the former Buckeyes coach can say will change that.
Auburn radio voice Rod Bramblett, wife Paula killed in tragic car accident
Absolutely tragic news from the Plains on Memorial Day weekend as Auburn confirmed that longtime radio voice Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula passed away after suffering injuries in an automobile accident on Saturday.
“All of us in the Auburn Family are devastated by the tragic passing of Rod and Paula Bramblett,” Director of Athletics Allen Greene said in a release. “A nationally recognized broadcaster, Rod’s love for Auburn was fervent. You could hear it coming through the radio loud and clear each time he exclaimed “Touchdown Auburn!”
Bramblett, just 53 at the time of his passing, had been calling various games for the school dating back to 1993 and served as the primary radio play-by-play voice of Tigers football and men’s basketball games since 2003. He and his wife, both Auburn alumni who worked at the school, were driving their SUV just West of campus when they were rear-ended by another SUV driven by a teenager, according to the Opelika-Auburn News. Alcohol was not suspected to be involved and the driver also suffered serious injuries, though is expected to recover per reports.
“I’m heartbroken by the loss of Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula,” football coach Gus Malzahn added. “Rod was a true professional and was always a pleasure to work with. He loved Auburn and it showed in his work. As much as he loved Auburn, his family came first and foremost. This is a difficult time and we will continue to pray and offer our support to the Bramblett family, especially their children Shelby and Joshua.”
Bramblett’s booming voice that he used to emphasize Tigers touchdowns made him a fan favorite for fans around the state as he detailed the up’s and down’s of Auburn football over the years. He received plenty of national recognition in 2013 during the team’s run to the last BCS title game thanks to his incredible calls of a Hail Mary against Georgia and the miraculous ‘Kick-Six’ return by Chris Davis in the Iron Bowl to stun rival Alabama.
The Brambletts are survived by their two children, Shelby (a current Auburn student) and Justin. Thoughts and condolences go out to the entire Bramblett clan and the Auburn family.
Jim Delany was highest paid conference commissioner in 2017-18; NCAA president Mark Emmert’s salary climbs to nearly $4 million
The life of a conference commissioner is not an easy one given the amount of criticism from just about every level but at least they are well compensated for their troubles.
Really well in most cases.
Thanks to the latest round of 2017-18 tax returns from the various Power Five conferences and the NCAA being released, we now have a good picture at how everybody stacks up and business booming has resulted in even larger paychecks for most. Here’s the latest figures for the Power Five and NCAA President Mark Emmert:
The Big Ten’s Jim Delany moved into the top spot as the highest paid commissioner thanks to a reported $5.5 million paycheck, per USA Today.
SEC leader Greg Sankey was by far the best bargain of the group, with the most recently appointed commissioner making right around $2 million last year.
Emmert’s salary was the biggest mover of the group of power players as Yahoo! Sports notes his take-home pay jumped 60% by going from $2.4 million the previous year to $3.9 million. All told, the NCAA’s public face has seen his salary jump by some $2 million since 2015 alone.
As you all know, the compensation for the student-athletes officially remained at $0 in pay for the same time period.