Michigan CB Lavert Hill 100 percent’ healthy, motivated to do big things

The Michigan Wolverines are about to embark on the 2019 season with some lofty expectations being placed upon them in the preseason preview season. One of the reasons for optimism in Ann Arbor this season will be having a healthy Lavert Hill.

Hill played in all 13 games for the Wolverines last season but he saw his effectiveness drop from the previous season. Hill has not been one to make excuses despite having a potentially valid one with a nagging leg injury likely to blame at least in part for the diminishing returns on the field. Instead, Hill is focusing on the future with Michigan and says he will be as ready and healthy as possible when Michigan kicks off the 2019 season with the goal of playing for a Big Ten title once again on the to-do list.

“I’m 100 percent right now,” Hill said in a story published by MLive.com. “Just trying to get better.”

Hill put his NFL plans on hold this year to come back and put in a stronger showing on the field for the Wolverines this fall. That may have ended up being a good decision as Hill’s 2018 season may not have fueled the NFL Draft stock as much as he would have liked. Putting in a strong performance in 2019 while helping Michigan to get over the Big Ten championship hump could go a long way for Hill’s draft potential.

“I feel like I ain’t do what I had to do enough on the field,” Hill said, reflecting on last season. “So, since then, I just have to make strides to get better and just decided to come back for my senior year.”

Michigan begins the 2019 season at home against Middle Tennessee on Aug. 31.

