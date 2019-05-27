Penn State OL gains 34 pounds eating Chick-fil-A, Subway

For many, playing big-time college football is a dream. Playing a game in front of a hundred thousand screaming fans, and all the perks that come with it — does it get any better than that?
It does, in fact. You could be Penn State offensive lineman Bryce Effner.
You see, Effner gets to play college football, but it doesn’t stop there. To become a better play, Effner needed to gain wait, so he spent a year binging on Chick-fil-A and Subway. A team-mandated Chick-fil-A diet in order to get on the field for your college football team? It truly does not get any better than that.
“I came in at 265 and I weighed in at 299 last time we checked,” Effner told the Centre Daily Times. “I gained mostly muscle,” he pointed out. “Mostly muscle. Make sure you get that down.”
Penn State signed Effner in 2018 at the aforementioned 265 pounds, far too small to play at the Big Ten level. He spent his redshirt year lifting in the Nittany Lions’ weight room and chowing down at Chick-fil-A.
“Two sandwiches and a large fry,” Effner said of his Chick-fil-A order. “I hate the turtle back fries, though. I don’t put any sauce on my sandwiches. I’m a purist. I take it seriously. I don’t do soda. I’m not a big lemonade guy. I do water. I get one of the tall ones and chug that.
“After I’m done with Chick-fil-A, I’ll often go to Jamba Juice and get a Pomegrante Paradise. You gotta get the sugar. The sugar and carbs are what is good for gaining weight.”
Effner isn’t done. Though he says he’s 299 pounds now, Effner has another 10 to 15 pounds to gain, which it’s his duty to his Nittany Lion teammates to hit up his favorite fried chicken joint as many times as his stomach will allow.
What a life.
The Michigan Wolverines are about to embark on the 2019 season with some lofty expectations being placed upon them in the preseason preview season. One of the reasons for optimism in Ann Arbor this season will be having a healthy Lavert Hill.
Hill played in all 13 games for the Wolverines last season but he saw his effectiveness drop from the previous season. Hill has not been one to make excuses despite having a potentially valid one with a nagging leg injury likely to blame at least in part for the diminishing returns on the field. Instead, Hill is focusing on the future with Michigan and says he will be as ready and healthy as possible when Michigan kicks off the 2019 season with the goal of playing for a Big Ten title once again on the to-do list.
“I’m 100 percent right now,” Hill said in a story published by MLive.com. “Just trying to get better.”
Hill put his NFL plans on hold this year to come back and put in a stronger showing on the field for the Wolverines this fall. That may have ended up being a good decision as Hill’s 2018 season may not have fueled the NFL Draft stock as much as he would have liked. Putting in a strong performance in 2019 while helping Michigan to get over the Big Ten championship hump could go a long way for Hill’s draft potential.
“I feel like I ain’t do what I had to do enough on the field,” Hill said, reflecting on last season. “So, since then, I just have to make strides to get better and just decided to come back for my senior year.”
Michigan begins the 2019 season at home against Middle Tennessee on Aug. 31.
What a long, strange trip it has been for Texas Longhorns wide receiver Bru McCoy. Just months after being released from his National Letter of Intent at USC so he could transfer to Texas, McCoy could potentially be on the move once more. And USC may be back in play.
According to a report from USC reporter Chris Trevino of 247 Sports, McCoy is exploring his transfer options, with the intent of heading back to the Trojans. That is certainly coming full cycle on the recruiting process, and this would certainly be one of the most bizarre recruiting stories told in recent history around college football.
At this point, there is no official confirmation that McCoy is in the transfer portal or that he is back on his way to USC. If McCoy is indeed about to go back through the transfer process, technically, any school could be on the radar for his commitment.
McCoy enrolled at USC after signing on as an early signing day commitment to the Trojans in December. But after USC lost short-time offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to a head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL, McCoy re-evaluated his decision and ultimately decided to pack his bags and leave USC for the Longhorns in Texas. USC released McCoy from his NLI on January 25, with reports surfacing mere hours later he had signed a financial aid agreement with Texas.
Although McCoy transferred, it was expected he would eventually be among the many players being granted immediate eligibility to play as early as this fall instead of having to sit out a full season before being allowed to step on the field. That should still remain the expectation if McCoy ends up back where he started, but we’ll just have to wait and see how this all plays out before being able to know for sure. At this stage of the game, anything could potentially be in play. Heck, there is still time for McCoy to transfer to USC and back to Texas before the first game of the season.
All joking aside, this is another reminder that incoming freshmen are still 18-year olds that may not have everything quite figured out. As long as McCoy ends up at a place he feels most comfortable in the end, this long drawn-out process may prove to be worth it in the grand scheme of things. And if he does end up at USC, head coach Clay Helton will get a nice boost of positive news in what has been a rather turbulent offseason.
Will USC’s loss end up being USC’s gain? That would certainly be something.
(Reprinted and reposted with permission for a tenth straight year from, well, me.)
You have to admit that, despite the ongoing partisan slap-fights and political in-fighting and every other really crappy thing going on, we have a pretty damn good life, living in these United States of America. It’s a far-from-perfect country, but, dammit, it’s ours. Ours because our own have and will continue to shed their blood in the ultimate sacrifice. Gave and will continue to give their lives, their hopes, their dreams so that we — and our children and our children’s children and their children — may live and realize ours and theirs.
As you go about your day today, doing whatever it is that you do on Memorial Day, take a second or two or sixty — or more — to reflect on what exactly this day is all about.
Please. Just take a moment. Take a moment to God bless those who have given so much.
God bless those who have paid the ultimate price for the freedom we enjoy day-in and day-out.
God bless those hundreds of thousands of millions who’ve lost fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters in the ultimate sacrifice paid forward to every single one of us, for our freedoms.
And thank you — thank you, thank you, thank you with every fiber of my being — to those who continue serving this country and keep this great nation safe.
And, again, God bless families torn apart and made lesser by the heartbreaking losses, hellish and unthinkable holes in the soul that allow us to do whatever the hell it is we want to on this day and every other day of the year…
In the NFL, you’ll often see teams sign a player who was just cut off another team the week or two before they wind up playing that opponent. We could sort of have a college football version of that scenario in the case of wide receiver Dillon Spalding.
The former West Virginia redshirt freshman announced on Twitter that he had committed to James Madison and would be transferring to join the team in 2019. The team’s opponent in Week 1? None other than the Mountaineers in Morgantown.
Of course any knowledge Spalding might bring with him is limited given that both JMU and WVU have new coaching staffs in place this year. The former three-star recruit is moving a little closer to his Lorton, Va. hometown and will have all four years of eligibility remaining between redshirting last season due to an injury and the drop down to the FCS level.
The Dukes have added a solid amount of FBS talent recently for new coach Curt Cignetti. In addition to Spalding, former Penn State wide receiver Brandon Polk joined the program this offseason and both will catch passes from ex-Pitt QB Ben DiNucci.