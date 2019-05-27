Penn State OL gains 34 pounds eating Chick-fil-A, Subway

For many, playing big-time college football is a dream. Playing a game in front of a hundred thousand screaming fans, and all the perks that come with it — does it get any better than that?

It does, in fact. You could be Penn State offensive lineman Bryce Effner.

You see, Effner gets to play college football, but it doesn’t stop there. To become a better play, Effner needed to gain wait, so he spent a year binging on Chick-fil-A and Subway. A team-mandated Chick-fil-A diet in order to get on the field for your college football team? It truly does not get any better than that.

“I came in at 265 and I weighed in at 299 last time we checked,” Effner told the Centre Daily Times. “I gained mostly muscle,” he pointed out. “Mostly muscle. Make sure you get that down.”

Penn State signed Effner in 2018 at the aforementioned 265 pounds, far too small to play at the Big Ten level. He spent his redshirt year lifting in the Nittany Lions’ weight room and chowing down at Chick-fil-A.

“Two sandwiches and a large fry,” Effner said of his Chick-fil-A order. “I hate the turtle back fries, though. I don’t put any sauce on my sandwiches. I’m a purist. I take it seriously. I don’t do soda. I’m not a big lemonade guy. I do water. I get one of the tall ones and chug that.

“After I’m done with Chick-fil-A, I’ll often go to Jamba Juice and get a Pomegrante Paradise. You gotta get the sugar. The sugar and carbs are what is good for gaining weight.”

Effner isn’t done. Though he says he’s 299 pounds now, Effner has another 10 to 15 pounds to gain, which it’s his duty to his Nittany Lion teammates to hit up his favorite fried chicken joint as many times as his stomach will allow.

What a life.