Report: Bru McCoy re-transferring from Texas back to USC

Word broke Monday that Bru McCoy was considering re-transferring (un-transferring) from Texas back to USC, and now it appears McCoy will indeed leave Austin and return to Los Angeles.

A 5-star athlete from Santa Ana, Calif., McCoy was down to USC and Texas late into the recruiting process and elected to enroll at USC in early January. He quickly had second thoughts, though, and transferred to Texas within days of stepping foot on campus. Now, after four months on campus, McCoy is reportedly second guessing his second thoughts. He is believed to be back home in Southern California for the Memorial Day holiday and, according to Trojan Sports, McCoy is staying put.

Sources say McCoy has informed Coach Clay Helton he intends to leave Texas and return to USC after being assured there was a scholarship available to him. Other coaches on USC’s staff believe McCoy is coming back as well, per sources.

Frankly, the move makes sense. McCoy is, obviously, a SoCal native, but it’s more than that. He grew up a USC fan, and he played with current Trojan stars JT Daniels and Amon-Ra St. Brown at Mater Dei High School.

McCoy flipped to Texas because the Longhorns’ program is healthier than USC’s at the moment, but it appears four months away from home caused him to change his outlook on life in Clay Helton‘s program. Helton did not burn bridges with USC and spoke glowingly of him at his Signing Day press conference, a move which appears to have paid off for the embattled coach.

It is an open question as to how the NCAA will view McCoy’s eligibility if indeed he returns to USC. He had yet to apply for the ever-popular waiver at Texas, which would leave one to believe he’ll be able to compete for the Trojans this fall.