USC RB signee ties California HS 100-meter dash record

What a long, strange trip it has been for Texas Longhorns wide receiver Bru McCoy. Just months after being released from his National Letter of Intent at USC so he could transfer to Texas, McCoy could potentially be on the move once more. And USC may be back in play.

According to a report from USC reporter Chris Trevino of 247 Sports, McCoy is exploring his transfer options, with the intent of heading back to the Trojans. That is certainly coming full cycle on the recruiting process, and this would certainly be one of the most bizarre recruiting stories told in recent history around college football.

USC reporter @ChrisNTrevino is reporting Texas freshman receiver Bru McCoy intends to transfer back to USC. McCoy enrolled in USC in January & transferred to Texas a few weeks later. Potentially going back to USC. Haven't confirmed it, but what an odd story if it happens. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) May 27, 2019

At this point, there is no official confirmation that McCoy is in the transfer portal or that he is back on his way to USC. If McCoy is indeed about to go back through the transfer process, technically, any school could be on the radar for his commitment.

McCoy enrolled at USC after signing on as an early signing day commitment to the Trojans in December. But after USC lost short-time offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to a head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL, McCoy re-evaluated his decision and ultimately decided to pack his bags and leave USC for the Longhorns in Texas. USC released McCoy from his NLI on January 25, with reports surfacing mere hours later he had signed a financial aid agreement with Texas.

Although McCoy transferred, it was expected he would eventually be among the many players being granted immediate eligibility to play as early as this fall instead of having to sit out a full season before being allowed to step on the field. That should still remain the expectation if McCoy ends up back where he started, but we’ll just have to wait and see how this all plays out before being able to know for sure. At this stage of the game, anything could potentially be in play. Heck, there is still time for McCoy to transfer to USC and back to Texas before the first game of the season.

All joking aside, this is another reminder that incoming freshmen are still 18-year olds that may not have everything quite figured out. As long as McCoy ends up at a place he feels most comfortable in the end, this long drawn-out process may prove to be worth it in the grand scheme of things. And if he does end up at USC, head coach Clay Helton will get a nice boost of positive news in what has been a rather turbulent offseason.

Will USC’s loss end up being USC’s gain? That would certainly be something.

