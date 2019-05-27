USC RB signee ties California HS 100-meter dash record

The job of a running back is, in the most literal sense, to take the ball and carry it to the goal line as fast as possible. By that definition, Kenan Christon‘s career as a college running back is off to a great start.
Christon, a product of San Diego’s Madison High School, tied the California high school record by running the 100-meter dash in 10.30 seconds.
While the 10.30 time ties a record set in 1992, it is not the fastest time Christon has run this year. He clocked in at 10.26 seconds at the San Diego CIF prelims on May 11, tied for the 12th fastest time by a high school runner in the nation in 2019, according to Athletic.net.
“Normally I look at the clock when I finish, but I didn’t this time,” Christon told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I feel good. Usually I have the (4×100) relay as a warm-up but not this time, so I made sure I got ready.”
Christon followed his 100-meter win by taking the 200-meter dash, becoming just the third sprinter to win the 100 and 200 at the same CIF meet.
On top of being a champion sprinter, Christon is, of course, a future Trojans running back. The 3-star recruit ran for 980 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior and is expected to compete for playing time as a true freshman.
Word broke Monday that Bru McCoy was considering re-transferring (un-transferring) from Texas back to USC, and now it appears McCoy will indeed leave Austin and return to Los Angeles.
A 5-star athlete from Santa Ana, Calif., McCoy was down to USC and Texas late into the recruiting process and elected to enroll at USC in early January. He quickly had second thoughts, though, and transferred to Texas within days of stepping foot on campus. Now, after four months on campus, McCoy is reportedly second guessing his second thoughts. He is believed to be back home in Southern California for the Memorial Day holiday and, according to Trojan Sports, McCoy is staying put.
Sources say McCoy has informed Coach Clay Helton he intends to leave Texas and return to USC after being assured there was a scholarship available to him. Other coaches on USC’s staff believe McCoy is coming back as well, per sources.
Frankly, the move makes sense. McCoy is, obviously, a SoCal native, but it’s more than that. He grew up a USC fan, and he played with current Trojan stars JT Daniels and Amon-Ra St. Brown at Mater Dei High School.
McCoy flipped to Texas because the Longhorns’ program is healthier than USC’s at the moment, but it appears four months away from home caused him to change his outlook on life in Clay Helton‘s program. Helton did not burn bridges with USC and spoke glowingly of him at his Signing Day press conference, a move which appears to have paid off for the embattled coach.
It is an open question as to how the NCAA will view McCoy’s eligibility if indeed he returns to USC. He had yet to apply for the ever-popular waiver at Texas, which would leave one to believe he’ll be able to compete for the Trojans this fall.
For many, playing big-time college football is a dream. Playing a game in front of a hundred thousand screaming fans, and all the perks that come with it — does it get any better than that?
It does, in fact. You could be Penn State offensive lineman Bryce Effner.
You see, Effner gets to play college football, but it doesn’t stop there. To become a better play, Effner needed to gain wait, so he spent a year binging on Chick-fil-A and Subway. A team-mandated Chick-fil-A diet in order to get on the field for your college football team? It truly does not get any better than that.
“I came in at 265 and I weighed in at 299 last time we checked,” Effner told the StateCollege.com. “I gained mostly muscle,” he pointed out. “Mostly muscle. Make sure you get that down.”
Penn State signed Effner in 2018 at the aforementioned 265 pounds, far too small to play at the Big Ten level. He spent his redshirt year lifting in the Nittany Lions’ weight room and chowing down at Chick-fil-A.
“Two sandwiches and a large fry,” Effner said of his Chick-fil-A order. “I hate the turtle back fries, though. I don’t put any sauce on my sandwiches. I’m a purist. I take it seriously. I don’t do soda. I’m not a big lemonade guy. I do water. I get one of the tall ones and chug that.
“After I’m done with Chick-fil-A, I’ll often go to Jamba Juice and get a Pomegrante Paradise. You gotta get the sugar. The sugar and carbs are what is good for gaining weight.”
Effner isn’t done. Though he says he’s 299 pounds now, Effner has another 10 to 15 pounds to gain, which it’s his duty to his Nittany Lion teammates to hit up his favorite fried chicken joint as many times as his stomach will allow.
What a life.
The Michigan Wolverines are about to embark on the 2019 season with some lofty expectations being placed upon them in the preseason preview season. One of the reasons for optimism in Ann Arbor this season will be having a healthy Lavert Hill.
Hill played in all 13 games for the Wolverines last season but he saw his effectiveness drop from the previous season. Hill has not been one to make excuses despite having a potentially valid one with a nagging leg injury likely to blame at least in part for the diminishing returns on the field. Instead, Hill is focusing on the future with Michigan and says he will be as ready and healthy as possible when Michigan kicks off the 2019 season with the goal of playing for a Big Ten title once again on the to-do list.
“I’m 100 percent right now,” Hill said in a story published by MLive.com. “Just trying to get better.”
Hill put his NFL plans on hold this year to come back and put in a stronger showing on the field for the Wolverines this fall. That may have ended up being a good decision as Hill’s 2018 season may not have fueled the NFL Draft stock as much as he would have liked. Putting in a strong performance in 2019 while helping Michigan to get over the Big Ten championship hump could go a long way for Hill’s draft potential.
“I feel like I ain’t do what I had to do enough on the field,” Hill said, reflecting on last season. “So, since then, I just have to make strides to get better and just decided to come back for my senior year.”
Michigan begins the 2019 season at home against Middle Tennessee on Aug. 31.
