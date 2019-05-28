Four-star Georgia QB signee who underwent emergency surgery to remove brain cyst released from hospital

As the calendar gets set to flip from May to June, Herm Edwards has added a man with deep NFL ties to his extended football staff.

Amidst a flurry of reports, Arizona State confirmed early Tuesday afternoon that Marvin Lewis has joined Edwards at ASU. Specifically, the 60-year-old Lewis will carry the title of Special Advisor to Sun Devil Football and his duties will include, but are not limited to, analyzing film of opponents as the coaching staff develops game plans and representing the program at public events.

Lewis had spent the past 16 seasons as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, and has been a part of an NFL organization since the 1992 season. Lewis’ last job at the collegiate level came in 1990-91 as linebackers coach at Pitt.

Ray Anderson, ASU’s athletic director, had served as Lewis’ agent for a sizable chunk of his NFL coaching career.

“Marvin Lewis is one of the most respected minds in our game,” said Edwards in a statement. “Whether as the winningest coach in the franchise history of the Cincinnati Bengals, or the architect of one the greatest defenses in NFL history, the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, Marvin has succeeded everywhere he has been and he has done it the right way. His passion for teaching will be an incredible benefit not only for our coaches, but also for the young men we are responsible for as students and athletes.”

“I’ve known Herman for almost 30 years and the opportunity to come and assist him and his coaches win football games is very exciting and appealing,” said Lewis in his statement. “Arizona State and Tempe have always been special to me. When I was a young coach I came to visit (ASU defensive coaches) Willie Shaw and Bob Padilla back in 1983. Dirk Koetter, who is one of my closest friends, was the head coach there, Ray Anderson, who I’ve known for more than 20 years, used to represent me, and my daughter (Whitney) went to school there.

“I envision just being another set of eyes, another set of ears, and doing anything I can to help the coaches. I was really impressed with the staff and what they accomplished after they hit the ground running last season. ASU is a great university and is known for having an outstanding athletic program that has always been able to attract top athletes from around the country and I look forward to doing all I can to help the program.