Four-star Georgia QB signee who underwent emergency surgery to remove brain cyst released from hospital

A scary-sounding situation has taken an encouraging turn toward the positive.
The father of Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis confirmed late last week that his son underwent emergency surgery to remove a cyst on his brain. As a precaution, Mathis was placed in ICU at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.
Monday, Terence Mathis revealed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the younger Mathis had been released from the hospital earlier that day. In the midst of such a significant development, the father was effusive in his praise as to how the football program and its staff handled his son’s medical emergency.
From the Journal-Constitution:
“One more day, and it could have burst,” Terence Mathis, D’Wan’s father, said Monday. “I can’t tell you how thankful I am my son is at the University of Georgia and with that medical and training staff.
“We were 745 miles away when all this happened last week, and Coach (Kirby) Smart made sure my son was taken care of the same way he would treat his own children.”
The University of Georgia medical staff rushed Mathis to the emergency room last Thursday after the early enrollee from Romulus, Mich., came to them with severe sinus pain.
“People need to understand this is what makes Georgia a great institution, it’s not just on the football field,” Terence Mathis said. “It’s the people. They’ve had every specialist on hand. My family has been taken care of from the jump.
Mathis is not completely out of the medical woods quite yet, though, as he will be forced to undergo 24-hour medical supervision for the foreseeable future as well as adhere to a 30-day antibiotics regimen.
Mathis was a four-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2019 recruiting class who enrolled early and participated in spring practice this year. He took reps with the third-team offense for the majority of the 15 spring sessions.