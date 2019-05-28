Nick Saban thinks Tua Tagovailoa has a lot to prove heading into this season

Let’s get one thing clear: Nick Saban is never going to be the type of coach to announce a player has arrived. No coach is ever going to say of his college athlete, “I see no areas on which he can improved. This young man has arrived.” Especially not Saban. And double-especially not when we last saw that player limping to the finish line — literally and figuratively.

All that said, it certainly appears Heisman bettors have a higher opinion of Tua Tagovailoa than his head coach.

“I think Tua’s got to challenge himself a little bit to get back,” Saban said at the SEC’s spring meetings on Tuesday, via BamaOnLine. “I think being hurt was an issue for him at the end of the season, and I think that he has to challenge himself to get back into great shape and overcome some of the things that happened toward the end of the year. And I think he should take the perception that he has a lot to prove relative to how we ended the season.

“I think our whole team fits into that category. The other quarterbacks are obviously guys that are developing and have done some good things and obviously have some things that they need to continue to work on. And hopefully, we’ll be able to get them some positive improvement over the summer and fall camp, and then we’ll have an opportunity to get them some kind of experience level early in the season that might benefit them if they need it down the road.”

Tagovailoa was darn near perfect through the first 12 games of Alabama’s 2018 season, firing 36 touchdowns against two interceptions while leading the Tide to 12 decisive victories. But an ankle injury caused him to throw a clunker against Georgia in the SEC Championship — 10-of-25 for 164 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions — before Jalen Hurts replaced him, rescuing the Crimson Tide’s 35-28 win.

Tua once again sparkled in the Orange Bowl, hitting 24-of-27 for 318 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 45-34 semifinal win over Oklahoma, before stumbling yet again against Clemson in the title game. He was 22-of-34 for 295 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Tide’s 44-16 humbling.

Despite all that, Tagovailoa still bested Heisman winner Kyler Murray to break Baker Mayfield‘s FBS record with a 199.44 pass efficiency rating.

As the official favorite to win the 2019 Heisman, Tagovailoa doesn’t have much to prove to the public, just to his head coach.