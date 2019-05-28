Getty Images

SEC the latest Power 5 league to commission a review of its officials

By Zach BarnettMay 28, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT


It wasn’t triggered by scandal that went straight to the top of its braintrust, but the SEC has joined the Pac-12 in commissioning a third-party review of its football officials.

The SEC has hired Deloitte, an international accounting firm, to check its zebras work, which commissioner Greg Sankey said is a reaction to the intense criticism its refs take on throughout each season.

“I believed then and I still believe we have as good a college football officiating program as there is yet we can still keep improving,” Sankey told the Associated Press, which broke the story. “And we started first looking at how do we communicate about officiating? And it was forward looking to this coming season that the nature of media, the focus on officiating, the fact there are commentators and broadcast booths giving opinions, sometimes they’re right, sometimes they’re not correct. You don’t have complete information. Those are game changers for us.”

It remains to be seen how much (if at all) the public will view of that report. Presumably, the worse the score, the more likely the SEC is to keep it under wraps. But the AP reported it will consider using SEC Network to educate the public on how much the job of an SEC official actually entails.

“We want to communicate that we do have people with great integrity who are working as officials both in our program and as people who support our officiating program,” he said.

Nick Saban thinks Tua Tagovailoa has a lot to prove heading into this season

By Zach BarnettMay 28, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT


Let’s get one thing clear: Nick Saban is never going to be the type of coach to announce a player has arrived. No coach is ever going to say of his college athlete, “I see no areas on which he can improved. This young man has arrived.” Especially not Saban. And double-especially not when we last saw that player limping to the finish line — literally and figuratively.

All that said, it certainly appears Heisman bettors have a higher opinion of Tua Tagovailoa than his head coach.

“I think Tua’s got to challenge himself a little bit to get back,” Saban said at the SEC’s spring meetings on Tuesday, via BamaOnLine. “I think being hurt was an issue for him at the end of the season, and I think that he has to challenge himself to get back into great shape and overcome some of the things that happened toward the end of the year. And I think he should take the perception that he has a lot to prove relative to how we ended the season.

“I think our whole team fits into that category. The other quarterbacks are obviously guys that are developing and have done some good things and obviously have some things that they need to continue to work on. And hopefully, we’ll be able to get them some positive improvement over the summer and fall camp, and then we’ll have an opportunity to get them some kind of experience level early in the season that might benefit them if they need it down the road.”

Tagovailoa was darn near perfect through the first 12 games of Alabama’s 2018 season, firing 36 touchdowns against two interceptions while leading the Tide to 12 decisive victories. But an ankle injury caused him to throw a clunker against Georgia in the SEC Championship — 10-of-25 for 164 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions — before Jalen Hurts replaced him, rescuing the Crimson Tide’s 35-28 win.

Tua once again sparkled in the Orange Bowl, hitting 24-of-27 for 318 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 45-34 semifinal win over Oklahoma, before stumbling yet again against Clemson in the title game. He was 22-of-34 for 295 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Tide’s 44-16 humbling.

Despite all that, Tagovailoa still bested Heisman winner Kyler Murray to break Baker Mayfield‘s FBS record with a 199.44 pass efficiency rating.

As the official favorite to win the 2019 Heisman, Tagovailoa doesn’t have much to prove to the public, just to his head coach.

 

Tua Tagovailoa leapfrogs Trevor Lawrence in 2019 Heisman odds

By John TaylorMay 28, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT


We’re less than 100 days till the next college football season kicks off, so how about we take a gander at some still way-too-early stiff-armed trophy odds?

Fresh off a national championship run as a true freshman, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was installed as a 7/2 favorite in mid-February to claim the 2019 Heisman Trophy.  The starting quarterback of the team Clemson beat in the title game, Alabama true junior Tua Tagovailoa, was next at 5/1.

Late last week, however, the same offshore sportsbook listed Tagovailoa with shorter odds as a 5/2 favorite for this year’s version of the trophy, with Lawrence staying steady at 7/2.

In mid-January, and for what it’s worth, Lawrence was at 3/1 and Tagovailoa at 4/1.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who transferred earlier this offseason from Alabama to Oklahoma, the school that has produced the last two Heisman winners, remained steady at 13/2.  One of Lawrence’s teammates, running back Travis Etienne, is also one of a half-dozen players listed at 12/1.

Two of the others at 12/1? Georgia starting quarterback Jake Fromm and his backup last year, Justin Fields, who transferred to Ohio State this offseason and has been declared eligible to play immediately.

Marvin Lewis joining Herm Edwards at Arizona State

By John TaylorMay 28, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT


As the calendar gets set to flip from May to June, Herm Edwards has added a man with deep NFL ties to his extended football staff.

Amidst a flurry of reports, Arizona State confirmed early Tuesday afternoon that Marvin Lewis has joined Edwards at ASU.  Specifically, the 60-year-old Lewis will carry the title of Special Advisor to Sun Devil Football and his duties will include, but are not limited to, analyzing film of opponents as the coaching staff develops game plans and representing the program at public events.

Lewis had spent the past 16 seasons as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, and has been a part of an NFL organization since the 1992 season.  Lewis’ last job at the collegiate level came in 1990-91 as linebackers coach at Pitt.

Ray Anderson, ASU’s athletic director, had served as Lewis’ agent for a sizable chunk of his NFL coaching career.

“Marvin Lewis is one of the most respected minds in our game,” said Edwards in a statement. “Whether as the winningest coach in the franchise history of the Cincinnati Bengals, or the architect of one the greatest defenses in NFL history, the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, Marvin has succeeded everywhere he has been and he has done it the right way. His passion for teaching will be an incredible benefit not only for our coaches, but also for the young men we are responsible for as students and athletes.”

“I’ve known Herman for almost 30 years and the opportunity to come and assist him and his coaches win football games is very exciting and appealing,” said Lewis in his statement. “Arizona State and Tempe have always been special to me. When I was a young coach I came to visit (ASU defensive coaches) Willie Shaw and Bob Padilla back in 1983. Dirk Koetter, who is one of my closest friends, was the head coach there, Ray Anderson, who I’ve known for more than 20 years, used to represent me, and my daughter (Whitney) went to school there.

“I envision just being another set of eyes, another set of ears, and doing anything I can to help the coaches. I was really impressed with the staff and what they accomplished after they hit the ground running last season. ASU is a great university and is known for having an outstanding athletic program that has always been able to attract top athletes from around the country and I look forward to doing all I can to help the program.

Tuesday Morning Briefing: ICYMI this holiday weekend

By John TaylorMay 28, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT


While you were away having something called “fun” this holiday weekend, the CFT crew was busy churning out update after update after update — after update — for your all’s consumption.

