Tuesday Morning Briefing: ICYMI this holiday weekend

While you were away having something called “fun” this holiday weekend, the CFT crew was busy churning out update after update after update — after update — for your all’s consumption.
Here’s some of what you may have missed:
- I’m not sure that he’s sure that we’re sure that he’s sure of what he’s doing, for sure: Five-star 2019 USC early enrollee Bru McCoy was mulling a transfer to Texas in late January… before being granted a release from his National Letter of Intent and signing with Texas… before reportedly suffering from transfer’s remorse… before reportedly coming full circle and heading back to the campus at which he started. For now, based on the past few months, of course.
- “I think I’m done.” Yeah, that’ll quash the SoCal rumors, Urb.
- It’s been four days, and it’s still incomprehensible that disgraced Baylor head coach Art Briles is again the football leader of impressionable young men.
- One Penn State offensive lineman is living my dream of being forced to survive on Chick-fil-A and Subway for weight-gaining sustenance.
- A USC running back signee tied the California state track meet record in the 100-meter dash at 10.3, beating among others a UCLA running back signee in the same event so EAT SPIT BRUINS TROJANS RULE!!!
- A Pac-12 school saw a spike (no pun intended) in attendance thanks to beer and liquor sales, while a Big Ten counterpart is unlikely to jump around and/or into that alcohol fray.
- Speaking of alcohol, expect that to be a topic of conversation at this year’s SEC spring meetings.
- The legendary Kick-Six voice of Auburn football has been forever silenced by a tragic automobile accident.
- The fact that the NCAA’s president continues to make as much money as he does off the backs of very, very, verrryyy low-cost labor continues to be a joke that needs to be addressed in some form or fashion in the very near future.
- In unrelated low-cost labor news, Georgia donors have coughed up $140 million the past two years.
- Take time to remember the reason why most of y’all had yesterday off. Please.