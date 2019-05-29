Getty Images

Appalachian State long-snapper transfers to South Carolina

By John TaylorMay 29, 2019, 7:07 AM EDT
In the latest edition of “As The College Football Roster Churns,” it’s time for a long-snapper to get a little bit of love.

On his personal Twitter account earlier this week, Max Durschlag announced that he has decided to leave Appalachian State and continue his collegiate playing career at South Carolina. As Durschlag is coming into his new football program as a walk-on, the long-snapper will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

Including this coming season, Durschlag will have four years of eligibility at his disposal.

Durschlag played in three games this past season for the Mountaineers, including serving as the primary long-snapper in ASU’s New Orleans Bowl win over Middle Tennessee State. Because he played in four or fewer games, however, Durschlag was able to take a redshirt for the 2019 season.

As a result of immediate eligibility, Durschlag will compete immediately for the Gamecocks’ long-snapping job.

High school that hired disgraced ex-Baylor head coach: ‘We vetted Coach Briles to the best of our ability’

By John TaylorMay 29, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
Let the spinning commence in earnest.

Around seven p.m. ET this past Friday, just as the long Memorial Day weekend was kicking off, Mount Vernon High School in Texas offered up the mother of all pre-holiday news dumps by announcing that its Board of Trustees had approved a two-year contract for the disgraced Art Briles to serve as the program’s head football coach.  Suffice to say, the reaction to the disgraced former college head coach’s hiring was swift and deafening, with many questioning how a man with Briles’ past — and who is still considered a pariah at the collegiate level — could be placed in charge of “coaching young boys.”

Tuesday, the superintendent of the school district that unanimously hired attempted to defend the move.

“We believe in our community, we believe in our kids and we believe in the parents that we have,” Jason McCullough, who made sure to note in a statement that he has “a daughter and two granddaughters,” told multiple media outlets. “We believe in the process that we went through, that we have vetted this person. We vetted Coach Briles to the best of our ability.

“We really believe the process we went through is one that our community would be proud of and one that we know we did our job with.”

“Of course when we go out on Friday nights we want our team to do the best that they can do and hopefully come out with a win, but I can tell you as superintendent of schools, my priority was to find a coach who can come in and who is a man of faith, morals, integrity and character, and our due diligence, from the people that know him, that’s the man we expect to come in,” McCullough added.

Briles was fired by Baylor in May of 2016 amidst a sexual assault scandal involving his Bears football program.  In August of 2017, the disgraced coach was hired by a CFL team; a couple of hours later, after the hiring was denounced by fans and sponsors, the organization announced that Briles would no longer be joining the team.  Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson wanted to hire Briles as offensive coordinator before a public backlash prompted the school to back away from the move, which didn’t sit well with the man who wanted to bring Briles to the Conference USA program.

In late January of 2017, damning details in one of the handfuls of lawsuits facing Baylor University emerged, with that suit alleging that 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011.

Not long after, a legal filing connected to the libel lawsuit filed by a former BU football staffer produced emails and text messages that painted a picture of the former Bears head coach and/or his assistants as unrestrained rogue elements concerned with nothing more than the image of the football program off the field and its performance on it. The details in a damning document dump included allegations that Briles attempted to circumvent BU’s “judicial affairs folks” when it came to one player’s arrest… and on Briles asking, in response to one of his players brandishing a gun on a female, “she reporting [it] to authorities?”… and asking “she a stripper?” when told one of his players expected a little something extra from a female masseuse… and stating in a text “we need to know who [the] supervisor is and get him to alert us first” in response to a player who was arrested on a drug charge because the apartment superintendent called the police.

In reference to a woman who alleged she was gang-raped by several Bears football players, Briles allegedly responded, “those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?

“Hindsight is a blessing and a curse. I’ve always been about trying to be fair and honest with everyone I came into contact with,” Briles said in July of last year on his unceremonious and controversial ouster from the Bears. “The thing that hurts me as much as anything [was] the culture at Baylor at the time; I don’t think victims, I know they didn’t feel comfortable going to report assaults that took place. I don’t think they were represented and taken care of with the level that needed to be handled with. That’s something that through all of this and as time goes will become more clear.

“Not only me but many of us felt betrayed because we were not privy to the information that was available in a way we wanted to respond. … With the way things are going, with some of the transparency starting to take place, I am confident the truth will come out. It’s not just important for me.”

In August of last year, Briles was named as the head coach of the Guelfi Firenze American Football team in Florence, Italy.  That was his first coaching job at any level since his ouster in Waco.

‘Severe case of homesickness’ at the root of five-star 2019 signee Bru McCoy’s USC/Texas conundrum

By John TaylorMay 29, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
One of the more head-scratching plotlines of the offseason took yet another twist this past weekend, with yet another development surfacing not long after to further add to the mystery.

For those who haven’t been keeping score at home: Five-star 2019 recruit Bru McCoy, who signed with USC in December, was reportedly mulling a transfer to Texas a month later… which was followed not long after by USC granting a release to McCoy from his National Letter of Intent so he would be free to move about the country… which was followed by McCoy signing with Texas in late January… which was followed by reports that surfaced Memorial Day that McCoy had told USC head coach Clay Helton that he had decided to leave Texas and return to USC.

Which brings us to the here and now, and the question of why exactly McCoy, a California native, performed such a public U-turn in his collegiate playing career.  To answer that, we turn to 247Sports.com‘s Chip Brown:

According to one source close to the family, it’s because McCoy — who has spent his entire life in southern California — has a severe case of homesickness.

“Everyone wants to know why this is happening,” one source said. “Bru is a really good kid. He just misses home way more than he thought.

Brown went on to write that “McCoy’s parents have tried to tell him to stick it out at Texas for his first year and that he’ll probably feel differently once football season starts.”

At this point in time, it’s uncertain at which school McCoy will begin his collegiate playing career.

Two B1G schools among three finalists for Rutgers transfer TE

By John TaylorMay 29, 2019, 9:09 AM EDT
The potential landing spots for one Big Ten transfer have been significantly whittled down — and two of them would mean remaining in the same conference in which he started.

In mid-April, it was confirmed that Travis Vokolek had decided to put his name into the NCAA transfer database as the tight end took the first official step in leaving Rutgers.  At the time, it was reported that Vokolek, who played his high school football in Missouri, would be looking to continue his collegiate playing career closer to home.

Tuesday, reports surfaced that, following a visit to Lincoln, Vokolek pared his transfer to-do list down to Iowa, Kansas State and Nebraska.

A three-star 2017 signee, it’s expected that Vokolek will have to sit out the entire 2019 season regardless of where he ultimately lands.  That would then leave the former Springfield, MO, high schooler with two years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2020 season.

Because of a hamstring injury, Vokolek, projected as the Scarlet Knights’ starting tight end, missed the vast majority of spring practice at RU earlier this offseason.  He is, however, expected to be fully healthy for the start of summer camp in early August — or late July, depending on the school to which he transfers.

Vokolek’s 16 receptions this past season as a redshirt freshman were good for fourth on the Scarlet Knights, while his two receiving touchdowns tied for the team lead on a squad that tossed a total of five — FIVE!!! — the entire year.

SEC the latest Power 5 league to commission a review of its officials

By Zach BarnettMay 28, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT
It wasn’t triggered by scandal that went straight to the top of its braintrust, but the SEC has joined the Pac-12 in commissioning a third-party review of its football officials.

The SEC has hired Deloitte, an international accounting firm, to check its zebras work, which commissioner Greg Sankey said is a reaction to the intense criticism its refs take on throughout each season.

“I believed then and I still believe we have as good a college football officiating program as there is yet we can still keep improving,” Sankey told the Associated Press, which broke the story. “And we started first looking at how do we communicate about officiating? And it was forward looking to this coming season that the nature of media, the focus on officiating, the fact there are commentators and broadcast booths giving opinions, sometimes they’re right, sometimes they’re not correct. You don’t have complete information. Those are game changers for us.”

It remains to be seen how much (if at all) the public will view of that report. Presumably, the worse the score, the more likely the SEC is to keep it under wraps. But the AP reported it will consider using SEC Network to educate the public on how much the job of an SEC official actually entails.

“We want to communicate that we do have people with great integrity who are working as officials both in our program and as people who support our officiating program,” he said.