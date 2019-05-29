Appalachian State long-snapper transfers to South Carolina

In the latest edition of “As The College Football Roster Churns,” it’s time for a long-snapper to get a little bit of love.
On his personal Twitter account earlier this week, Max Durschlag announced that he has decided to leave Appalachian State and continue his collegiate playing career at South Carolina. As Durschlag is coming into his new football program as a walk-on, the long-snapper will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.
Including this coming season, Durschlag will have four years of eligibility at his disposal.
Durschlag played in three games this past season for the Mountaineers, including serving as the primary long-snapper in ASU’s New Orleans Bowl win over Middle Tennessee State. Because he played in four or fewer games, however, Durschlag was able to take a redshirt for the 2019 season.
As a result of immediate eligibility, Durschlag will compete immediately for the Gamecocks’ long-snapping job.
After losing a starting quarterback to a transfer, Bowling Green has added to the quarterback room with a transfer of their own. Matt McDonald will reportedly transfer from Boston College to the Falcons.
McDonald will reunite with Bowling Green head coach and former Boston College assistant Scott Loeffler, but it remains to be seen when McDonald will officially be eligible to play for Bowling Green. Typical transfer rules force players to sit out a full season before being eligible to play for their new team. Exceptions have been made, seemingly more frequently this offseason than any before, so time will tell just when McDonald will be eligible for the Falcons.
McDonald redshirted at Boston College in 2017 and appeared in two games in 2018. Although he may not have much experience on the field at this stage, being in Loeffler’s offense the past two years could potentially help him compete for playing time as early as possible.
McDonald will also be reunited with former Boston College teammate Davon Jones, who saw some time playing running back for the Eagles and is expected to help carry the offense on the ground under Loeffler’s new system at Bowling Green. Jones announced his transfer plans earlier this month. Bowling Green certainly has some familiarity with the offense working in its favor, especially if McDonald is able to be eligible to play right away. Jones is a graduate transfer and is guaranteed to be eligible at the start of the 2019 season.
Earlier this offseason, Bowling Green lost starting quarterback Jarrett Doege to a transfer to West Virginia.
Helmet sticker to BC Interruption.
In February, Florida State wide receiver George Campbell decided he would look to end his collegiate career as a graduate transfer at Penn State. But now, that is no longer in the cards for Campbell.
Campbell reportedly (per 247 Sports) was not able to get into a graduate program at Penn State, thus blocking his chance to become a graduate transfer with the Nittany Lions. Campbell can still use a grad transfer to his benefit before the start of the 2019 season. He just has to find a graduate program that will admit him.
As a graduate transfer, Campbell will be eligible to play this fall for whatever program he may end up joining. It will be his final year of eligibility.
The former five-star receiver has struggled to live up to the recruiting hype he had coming into the Florida State program in the Class of 2015. With just 13 catches for 206 yards in his past four years, Campbell is hoping to find a place to end his collegiate career on a high note.
Penn State will still have decent depth at the receiver position with some players ready to compete for playing time, although having Campbell would have been a good boost for the Nittany Lions passing game with some more roster turnover going on this season.
A medical issue unrelated to football has cost SMU a productive piece of its defensive secondary.
Taking to his personal Twitter account Tuesday evening, Elijah McQueen explained that, on Dec. 14 of last year, he “was informed that I would no longer be able to play the sport that I loved due to a condition called Cervical stenosis that I was born with.” As we have previously described, cervical stenosis is the narrowing of the spinal canal enveloping the spinal cord, preventing enough fluid to gather around the spinal cord to properly protect it from injury.
While initially distraught over being forced to retire from football, the defensive back wrote that he “can honestly say now that I am free & content with everything that has happened.”
McQueen, a two-star 2017 signee, played in 24 games the past two seasons, starting four of those contests in 2018. The safety’s 64 tackles last year were good for fifth on the team.
The portal has called, and yet another college football player has picked up and answered.
According to a tweet from Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Texas Tech running back Da’Leon Ward is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. The move into the portal comes not long after Ward was slapped with a suspension by head coach Matt Wells for violating unspecified team rules.
Last season, Ward’s 341 yards rushing were tied for second on the Red Raiders. That production came after an offseason of turmoil as Ward was arrested on a felony theft charge that was ultimately dismissed.
In 2016, Ward led the Red Raiders in rushing with 428 yards, becoming the first freshman in nearly two decades to lead the team in that category. He took a redshirt in 2017 as he attempted to get his academic and personal houses in order.
Ward will apparently finish his time in Lubbock with 769 yards and six touchdowns on 182 carries. He also caught 44 passes for 327 yards and another touchdown.