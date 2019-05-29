Appalachian State long-snapper transfers to South Carolina

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the latest edition of “As The College Football Roster Churns,” it’s time for a long-snapper to get a little bit of love.

On his personal Twitter account earlier this week, Max Durschlag announced that he has decided to leave Appalachian State and continue his collegiate playing career at South Carolina. As Durschlag is coming into his new football program as a walk-on, the long-snapper will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

Including this coming season, Durschlag will have four years of eligibility at his disposal.

I’m excited to announce that I will be transferring and continuing my football career at The University of South Carolina @GamecockFB #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/5JMNR9HGee — Max Durschlag (@Durschlagm) May 27, 2019

Durschlag played in three games this past season for the Mountaineers, including serving as the primary long-snapper in ASU’s New Orleans Bowl win over Middle Tennessee State. Because he played in four or fewer games, however, Durschlag was able to take a redshirt for the 2019 season.

As a result of immediate eligibility, Durschlag will compete immediately for the Gamecocks’ long-snapping job.