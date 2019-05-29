Medical issue forces SMU’s Elijah McQueen to retire

After losing a starting quarterback to a transfer, Bowling Green has added to the quarterback room with a transfer of their own. Matt McDonald will reportedly transfer from Boston College to the Falcons.

BREAKING: Bowling Green has their transfer Quarterback. Matt McDonald is officially on campus. Today was his first day at BGSU. He just finished up his redshirt freshman year at Boston College. He knows Scot Loeffler very well, obviously. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) May 29, 2019

McDonald will reunite with Bowling Green head coach and former Boston College assistant Scott Loeffler, but it remains to be seen when McDonald will officially be eligible to play for Bowling Green. Typical transfer rules force players to sit out a full season before being eligible to play for their new team. Exceptions have been made, seemingly more frequently this offseason than any before, so time will tell just when McDonald will be eligible for the Falcons.

McDonald redshirted at Boston College in 2017 and appeared in two games in 2018. Although he may not have much experience on the field at this stage, being in Loeffler’s offense the past two years could potentially help him compete for playing time as early as possible.

McDonald will also be reunited with former Boston College teammate Davon Jones, who saw some time playing running back for the Eagles and is expected to help carry the offense on the ground under Loeffler’s new system at Bowling Green. Jones announced his transfer plans earlier this month. Bowling Green certainly has some familiarity with the offense working in its favor, especially if McDonald is able to be eligible to play right away. Jones is a graduate transfer and is guaranteed to be eligible at the start of the 2019 season.

Earlier this offseason, Bowling Green lost starting quarterback Jarrett Doege to a transfer to West Virginia.

Helmet sticker to BC Interruption.

