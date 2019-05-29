Nebraska assistant Jovan Dewitt expects to return for training camp after beating cancer

The finish line appears to be in sight for Nebraska linebacker coach Jovan Dewitt in his fight against throat cancer. In a report by Sam McKewon from The World-Herald in Omaha, Dewitt says he no longer has cancer, although he still must complete a few more stages in his recovery before being 100 percent in the clear.

Dewitt was diagnosed with a form of throat cancer back in January, at which time Nebraska head coach Scott Frost confirmed Dewitt would have to take some time away from the program to focus on his health. It is Dewitt’s goal to be back to full availability on the Nebraska coaching staff in time for the 2019 season. He has been able to participate in a limited capacity with the football program during the last few months, but the majority of his time has been spent in treatment.

Frost was optimistic about the diagnosis when it was first reported, and word from Dewitt himself that he is free from cancer mere months later shows why the head coach of the Huskers felt that way.

Dewitt is entering his second season with Nebraska after following Frost from UCF to the Big Ten program.

