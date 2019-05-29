Report: Florida State WR George Campbell will not grad transfer to Penn State

In February, Florida State wide receiver George Campbell decided he would look to end his collegiate career as a graduate transfer at Penn State. But now, that is no longer in the cards for Campbell.

Campbell reportedly (per 247 Sports) was not able to get into a graduate program at Penn State, thus blocking his chance to become a graduate transfer with the Nittany Lions. Campbell can still use a grad transfer to his benefit before the start of the 2019 season. He just has to find a graduate program that will admit him.

As a graduate transfer, Campbell will be eligible to play this fall for whatever program he may end up joining. It will be his final year of eligibility.

The former five-star receiver has struggled to live up to the recruiting hype he had coming into the Florida State program in the Class of 2015. With just 13 catches for 206 yards in his past four years, Campbell is hoping to find a place to end his collegiate career on a high note.

Penn State will still have decent depth at the receiver position with some players ready to compete for playing time, although having Campbell would have been a good boost for the Nittany Lions passing game with some more roster turnover going on this season.

