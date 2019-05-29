‘Severe case of homesickness’ at root of five-star 2019 signee Bru McCoy’s USC-Texas conundrum

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the more head-scratching plotlines of the offseason took yet another twist this past weekend, with yet another development surfacing not long after to further add to the mystery.

For those who haven’t been keeping score at home: Five-star 2019 recruit Bru McCoy, who signed with USC in December, was reportedly mulling a transfer to Texas a month later… which was followed not long after by USC granting a release to McCoy from his National Letter of Intent so he would be free to move about the country… which was followed by McCoy signing with Texas in late January… which was followed by reports that surfaced Memorial Day that McCoy had told USC head coach Clay Helton that he had decided to leave Texas and return to USC.

Which brings us to the here and now, and the question of why exactly McCoy, a California native, performed such a public U-turn in his collegiate playing career. To answer that, we turn to 247Sports.com‘s Chip Brown:

According to one source close to the family, it’s because McCoy — who has spent his entire life in southern California — has a severe case of homesickness. “Everyone wants to know why this is happening,” one source said. “Bru is a really good kid. He just misses home way more than he thought.

Brown went on to write that “McCoy’s parents have tried to tell him to stick it out at Texas for his first year and that he’ll probably feel differently once football season starts.”

At this point in time, it’s uncertain at which school McCoy will begin his collegiate playing career.