Tennessee LB Darrin Kirkland one of two Vols medically retiring

One of the most talented members of Tennessee’s linebacking corps has seen his playing career cut short by injuries.

Tuesday, Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that Darrin Kirkland has been forced to medically retire from the sport. A four-star 2015 signee, Kirkland started 10 games as a true freshman and then another six in a sophomore campaign marred by a high-ankle sprain that forced him to miss four games. In summer camp the next year, he suffered a knee injury severe enough to sideline him for the entire 2017 season.

While Kirkland came back and started 11 games in 2018, and was tied for fourth on the team in tackles, the knee issue from the year before — it caused him to miss spring practice this year — proved to be too much to allow him to continue in 2019 and beyond.

“He has exhausted everything that he can to try to get himself back to where he can physically play,” Pruitt said. “We all get to this point in time. At some point, they either tell us we’re not good enough anymore, or our body tells us it’s time to stop. Darrin feels like it’s time for him to move on.”

In addition to Kirkland, Pruitt also confirmed that sophomore tight end James Brown has been forced to retire from the sport because of a lingering shoulder issue that has required multiple surgeries. In large part because of the injuries, Brown never played a down for the Vols.

With these two personnel developments, UT sits two below the 85-man scholarship limit.