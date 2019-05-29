Texas Tech’s second-leading rusher enters transfer database

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The portal has called, and yet another college football player has picked up and answered.

According to a tweet from Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Texas Tech running back Da’Leon Ward is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. The move into the portal comes not long after Ward was slapped with a suspension by head coach Matt Wells for violating unspecified team rules.

Texas Tech running back Da'Leon Ward has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a source. Started six games last year. #TexasTech — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 28, 2019

Last season, Ward’s 341 yards rushing were tied for second on the Red Raiders. That production came after an offseason of turmoil as Ward was arrested on a felony theft charge that was ultimately dismissed.

In 2016, Ward led the Red Raiders in rushing with 428 yards, becoming the first freshman in nearly two decades to lead the team in that category. He took a redshirt in 2017 as he attempted to get his academic and personal houses in order.

Ward will apparently finish his time in Lubbock with 769 yards and six touchdowns on 182 carries. He also caught 44 passes for 327 yards and another touchdown.