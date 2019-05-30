Bronco Mendenhall agrees to two-year extension at Virginia

Coming off the football program’s first postseason win in over a decade, Bronco Mendenhall is on the receiving end of a revamped deal.

Virginia announced Thursday morning that Mendenhall has agreed to and signed a two-year contract extension with the university. The head football coach is now signed through the 2024 season.

There is no word on what financial enhancements were included in the extension. Last year, Mendenhall’s total compensation of $3.55 million was sixth among the 14 head coaches in the ACC.

“We are excited about the direction of the Virginia football program under the guidance and leadership of Bronco Mendenhall,” athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement. “He has done an exceptional job of establishing a culture of excellence on the field, in the community and in the classroom. He is driven to elevate Virginia Football to a championship standard in all areas and the Athletics Master Plan is evidence of our commitment to Coach Mendenhall, his staff and our student-athletes. I am excited about the future and we look forward to continued progress under his leadership.”

After a two-win season during his first year with the Cavaliers, Mendenhall won six and then eight games the next two years. The eight wins in 2018 were the program’s most since hitting the same number in 2011, and the Belk Bowl win over South Carolina late last year was the school’s first since dropping Minnesota in the 2005 Music City Bowl.

“Every day I stop and reflect on how truly blessed I am to be the football coach at a world-class university such as Virginia and to live in such a wonderful community,” Mendenhall said. “This is truly a privilege and one I hold in the highest regard. I want to thank Carla Williams, President Jim Ryan and this outstanding university for the support and willingness to believe in our vision for Virginia football. Most importantly, I want to thank the players for their commitment to the standards we have placed on them and to our football alumni for their support.

“I am proud of the progress our football program has made the past three seasons We still have a lot of work to do. We’re not there yet. We’re just getting started. I look forward to the challenges ahead as we continue our pursuit of building a championship program.”