Getty Images

Temple new home for Penn State transfer Ayron Monroe

By John TaylorMay 30, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT
1 Comment

Another of the dozen or so players who have left the Penn State football program this offseason has found himself a new home.

Taking to his personal Twitter account Thursday morning, Ayron Monroe announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Temple. “On a mission to reach the point in which I stand before my vision,” the defensive back wrote.

As a graduate transfer, Monroe will be eligible to play immediately for the Owls in 2019.  The upcoming season will be Monroe’s final year of eligibility.

Monroe played in 33 games for the Nittany Lions, with a dozen of those appearances coming this past season.  Most of that action came on special teams.

Virginia Tech visit up on ex-Clemson RB Tavien Feaster’s transfer tour

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 30, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
1 Comment

South Carolina has been viewed as one of the frontrunners for the services of Tavien Feaster.  An ACC school, however, has officially entered the fray.

According to 247Sports.com, Virginia Tech will play host to Feaster on an official visit that will begin Thursday.  The website added Feaster’s focus appears to be on the Hokies and Gamecocks at the moment.

Late last month, and amidst rumors of a potential departure, Clemson confirmed that Feaster had entered the NCAA transfer database and was looking to continue his collegiate playing career at somewhere other than the home of the defending national champions.  Since that move was confirmed, it has been reported that Power Five programs such as Alabama, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Texas have already been in touch with the running back since he entered the portal.  East Carolina has shown interest as well.

If he follows through with the transfer — the back has the option of pulling his name from the portal — Feaster would finish the Clemson portion of his playing career with 1,330 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries, as well as 183 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions.  The Spartanburg, SC, native, who ran for 11 yards on three carries in the Tigers’ title game win over the Crimson Tide, started 11 of the 41 games in which he appeared for the Tigers.

In the Tigers’ 63-9 win over the Gamecocks last season, Feaster ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.  In three career games against the SEC’s USC, The back carried the ball 21 times for 117 yards and a pair of scores.  He also caught three passes for another 19 yards.

In one career game in the backfield against the Hokies, a 29-9 Tigers win in Blacksburg in September of 2017, Feaster scored a pair of touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving.

As a grad transfer, Feaster would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school.  The upcoming season will be the back’s final year of eligibility.

Ex-athletes, including football players, file suit against Ohio State

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 30, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
7 Comments

Earlier this month, an attorney preparing a lawsuit against Ohio State said that most of his four dozen-plus male clients allegedly victimized by former Buckeye team Dr. Richard Strauss were former OSU football players. A couple of weeks later, a significant chunk of those alleged victims took the next step toward making their case in court.

Thirty-seven former Ohio State athletes, including over two dozen football players, the Associated Press wrote, “have filed a new lawsuit alleging the university disregarded concerns about a team doctor who sexually abused young men for years.” It’s alleged in the suit that Strauss, the university’s former sports medicine director who was employed by the school from 1979-97, sexually assaulted the victims, all men, when they were being treated for injuries or administered sports physicals.

The Title IX suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Columbus, and the attorney of record expects this suit to be rolled into three others that have already been filed against the university.

Other than former OSU wrestler Mike DiSabato, who originally alerted university officials to the allegations involving Strauss in March of last year, no other plaintiffs were listed by name in this latest suit and were instead collectively referred to as John Does. In addition to football players (26) and wrestlers (seven), male athletes in sports ranging from gymnastics to swimming to volleyball are included in the lawsuit.

It is alleged in the suit that OSU officials “dismissed, disregarded, minimized, refuted, denied, silenced, and even concealed complaints about Strauss’ sexual misconduct.” From SI.com:

According to the lawsuit, multiple football players [complained] about Strauss’s behavior to former team trainer Bill Hill, who did not tell athletes that the doctor’s behavior was improper. Other personnel also brushed off complaints about Strauss.

“While precise responses differed, the gist was almost always the same: it was not a big deal. Strauss did things his way; Strauss was just being thorough; this had gone on for years. Other benign explanations were offered. Some Plaintiffs came to believe that Strauss’ examinations were a necessary part of their participation in intercollegiate athletics that was like a “hazing,” the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, students and OSU staffers complained about Strauss’s behavior as early as 1979. Athletic department personnel knew Strauss showered with teams, performed long genital examinations on athletes and refused to let a third person sit in on the exams.

Strauss committed suicide in 2005.

Florida’s leading rusher won’t face charges stemming from incident with tow truck driver

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 30, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
2 Comments

Florida’s spate of off-field issues this offseason won’t extend to another of its football players.

Earlier this month, it was reported that UF running back Lamical Perine could be facing charges following an incident involving a tow truck driver. At the time, it was alleged that the senior back grabbed the arm of a tow truck driver who was attempting to tow his mother’s vehicle.

At the time, the state’s attorney, Bill Cervone, called “bullsh*t” on the contention that the incident could lead to charges. This week, Cervone confirmed that he wouldn’t be seeking charges against the football player.

Last season, Perine led the Gators with 826 yards, 6.2 yards per carry and seven rushing touchdowns.

Bronco Mendenhall agrees to two-year extension at Virginia

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 30, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Coming off the football program’s first postseason win in over a decade, Bronco Mendenhall is on the receiving end of a revamped deal.

Virginia announced Thursday morning that Mendenhall has agreed to and signed a two-year contract extension with the university.  The head football coach is now signed through the 2024 season.

There is no word on what financial enhancements were included in the extension.  Last year, Mendenhall’s total compensation of $3.55 million was sixth among the 14 head coaches in the ACC.

“We are excited about the direction of the Virginia football program under the guidance and leadership of Bronco Mendenhall,” athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement. “He has done an exceptional job of establishing a culture of excellence on the field, in the community and in the classroom. He is driven to elevate Virginia Football to a championship standard in all areas and the Athletics Master Plan is evidence of our commitment to Coach Mendenhall, his staff and our student-athletes. I am excited about the future and we look forward to continued progress under his leadership.”

After a two-win season during his first year with the Cavaliers, Mendenhall won six and then eight games the next two years.  The eight wins in 2018 were the program’s most since hitting the same number in 2011, and the Belk Bowl win over South Carolina late last year was the school’s first since dropping Minnesota in the 2005 Music City Bowl.

“Every day I stop and reflect on how truly blessed I am to be the football coach at a world-class university such as Virginia and to live in such a wonderful community,” Mendenhall said. “This is truly a privilege and one I hold in the highest regard. I want to thank Carla Williams, President Jim Ryan and this outstanding university for the support and willingness to believe in our vision for Virginia football. Most importantly, I want to thank the players for their commitment to the standards we have placed on them and to our football alumni for their support.

“I am proud of the progress our football program has made the past three seasons We still have a lot of work to do. We’re not there yet. We’re just getting started. I look forward to the challenges ahead as we continue our pursuit of building a championship program.”