Getty Images

Virginia Tech visit up on ex-Clemson RB Tavien Feaster’s transfer tour

By John TaylorMay 30, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
1 Comment

South Carolina has been viewed as one of the frontrunners for the services of Tavien Feaster.  An ACC school, however, has officially entered the fray.

According to 247Sports.com, Virginia Tech will play host to Feaster on an official visit that will begin Thursday.  The website added Feaster’s focus appears to be on the Hokies and Gamecocks at the moment.

Late last month, and amidst rumors of a potential departure, Clemson confirmed that Feaster had entered the NCAA transfer database and was looking to continue his collegiate playing career at somewhere other than the home of the defending national champions.  Since that move was confirmed, it has been reported that Power Five programs such as Alabama, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Texas have already been in touch with the running back since he entered the portal.  East Carolina has shown interest as well.

If he follows through with the transfer — the back has the option of pulling his name from the portal — Feaster would finish the Clemson portion of his playing career with 1,330 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries, as well as 183 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions.  The Spartanburg, SC, native, who ran for 11 yards on three carries in the Tigers’ title game win over the Crimson Tide, started 11 of the 41 games in which he appeared for the Tigers.

In the Tigers’ 63-9 win over the Gamecocks last season, Feaster ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.  In three career games against the SEC’s USC, The back carried the ball 21 times for 117 yards and a pair of scores.  He also caught three passes for another 19 yards.

In one career game in the backfield against the Hokies, a 29-9 Tigers win in Blacksburg in September of 2017, Feaster scored a pair of touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving.

As a grad transfer, Feaster would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school.  The upcoming season will be the back’s final year of eligibility.

Uncertainty reigns as Bru McCoy mulls transfer from Texas back to USC

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 30, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT
2 Comments

When it comes to the curious case of one five-star 2019 signee, what we know for sure is that we don’t really know anything.  At all.

For those who haven’t been keeping score at home: Five-star 2019 recruit Bru McCoy, who signed with USC in December, was reportedly mulling a transfer to Texas a month later… which was followed not long after by USC granting a release to McCoy from his National Letter of Intent so he would be free to move about the country… which was followed by McCoy signing with Texas in late January… which was followed by reports that surfaced Memorial Day that McCoy (pictured, No. 5) had told USC head coach Clay Helton that he had decided to leave Texas and return to USC.

Tuesday, it was reported that a “severe case of homesickness” had led to the California native’s uncertainty.  That same day, another report surfaced that a UT contingent, headed by head coach Tom Herman, made the trek to the Golden State in an attempt to convince McCoy to stick to his commitment to the Longhorns.  Thursday evening, one report indicated that those efforts had fallen short of the mark…

… although that report was followed by another a couple of hours later that indicated the initial report was inaccurate “as of right now.”

At some point in the next week or so, it’s expected there will be some resolution for all sides involved.  Or not.  One of the two.

McCoy was the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, the only five-star prospect pulled in by Helton & Company this cycle.  On 247Sports.com‘s composite board, McCoy was rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 9 player overall in this class.

Temple new home for Penn State transfer Ayron Monroe

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 30, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT
2 Comments

Another of the dozen or so players who have left the Penn State football program this offseason has found himself a new home.

Taking to his personal Twitter account Thursday morning, Ayron Monroe announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Temple. “On a mission to reach the point in which I stand before my vision,” the defensive back wrote.

As a graduate transfer, Monroe will be eligible to play immediately for the Owls in 2019.  The upcoming season will be Monroe’s final year of eligibility.

Monroe played in 33 games for the Nittany Lions, with a dozen of those appearances coming this past season.  Most of that action came on special teams.

Ex-athletes, including football players, file suit against Ohio State

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 30, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
10 Comments

Earlier this month, an attorney preparing a lawsuit against Ohio State said that most of his four dozen-plus male clients allegedly victimized by former Buckeye team Dr. Richard Strauss were former OSU football players. A couple of weeks later, a significant chunk of those alleged victims took the next step toward making their case in court.

Thirty-seven former Ohio State athletes, including over two dozen football players, the Associated Press wrote, “have filed a new lawsuit alleging the university disregarded concerns about a team doctor who sexually abused young men for years.” It’s alleged in the suit that Strauss, the university’s former sports medicine director who was employed by the school from 1979-97, sexually assaulted the victims, all men, when they were being treated for injuries or administered sports physicals.

The Title IX suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Columbus, and the attorney of record expects this suit to be rolled into three others that have already been filed against the university.

Other than former OSU wrestler Mike DiSabato, who originally alerted university officials to the allegations involving Strauss in March of last year, no other plaintiffs were listed by name in this latest suit and were instead collectively referred to as John Does. In addition to football players (26) and wrestlers (seven), male athletes in sports ranging from gymnastics to swimming to volleyball are included in the lawsuit.

It is alleged in the suit that OSU officials “dismissed, disregarded, minimized, refuted, denied, silenced, and even concealed complaints about Strauss’ sexual misconduct.” From SI.com:

According to the lawsuit, multiple football players [complained] about Strauss’s behavior to former team trainer Bill Hill, who did not tell athletes that the doctor’s behavior was improper. Other personnel also brushed off complaints about Strauss.

“While precise responses differed, the gist was almost always the same: it was not a big deal. Strauss did things his way; Strauss was just being thorough; this had gone on for years. Other benign explanations were offered. Some Plaintiffs came to believe that Strauss’ examinations were a necessary part of their participation in intercollegiate athletics that was like a “hazing,” the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, students and OSU staffers complained about Strauss’s behavior as early as 1979. Athletic department personnel knew Strauss showered with teams, performed long genital examinations on athletes and refused to let a third person sit in on the exams.

Strauss committed suicide in 2005.

Florida’s leading rusher won’t face charges stemming from incident with tow truck driver

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 30, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
2 Comments

Florida’s spate of off-field issues this offseason won’t extend to another of its football players.

Earlier this month, it was reported that UF running back Lamical Perine could be facing charges following an incident involving a tow truck driver. At the time, it was alleged that the senior back grabbed the arm of a tow truck driver who was attempting to tow his mother’s vehicle.

At the time, the state’s attorney, Bill Cervone, called “bullsh*t” on the contention that the incident could lead to charges. This week, Cervone confirmed that he wouldn’t be seeking charges against the football player.

Last season, Perine led the Gators with 826 yards, 6.2 yards per carry and seven rushing touchdowns.