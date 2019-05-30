Getty Images

Will Muschamp still embraces Oklahoma drill banned by NFL

By John TaylorMay 30, 2019, 8:18 AM EDT
The famed — and in some cases beloved — Oklahoma drill has been in the news of late, with the safety-conscious NFL making headlines earlier this month by banning the old-school practice in an attempt to eliminate unnecessary shots to the head and, in theory, reducing the risk of concussions. In banning the drill, The Shield is hopeful “the message it sends downstream to youth football, to high school football, to college football” will trigger those levels of football to do the same.

At least one Power Five coach, though, wants nothing to do with the NFL’s intended trickle-down effect.

Under Will Muschamp, South Carolina utilizes what the head coach calls the Cock drill (don’t even start in the comments section, dear readers), which is essentially the Oklahoma drill with different labeling and slightly different packaging. Despite the NFL’s stance, Muschamp says he has no intention of eliminating the Cock drill (don’t do it, beloved readers) because, in his opinion, it benefits his team on both sides of the ball.

“It’s a drill that teaches offensively to finish a block, to get your hands inside, to play with pad level, to do all the basic fundamentals you do on every single snap in a football game,” Muschamp said this week according to The State. “Defensively, same thing, great pad level, great explosion, teaches you to get off a block and make a tackle. It teaches a running back to finish a run, to run through contact. The basic fundamentals of what you would say happens on every single football play goes into that drill.

“It’s man-on-man and lining up and whipping somebody’s ass. That’s what it all comes down to.”

Muschamp added that his program “will continue to work with our medical staff and do what is the safest way for us to have a very physical football team.”

The Oklahoma drill was the brainchild of legendary Sooners head coach Bud Wilkinson back in the forties and originally consisted of two players facing each other in a three-point stance and, when the whistle was blown, they attempted to drive their opposition backward/to the ground. In the Cock drill (stop it before you start it, please), a runner is added behind a blocker.

Illini DE who suffered severe spinal injury in swimming accident remains hospitalized

By John TaylorMay 30, 2019, 9:43 AM EDT
Illinois has offered up yet another update regarding a player who suffered a significant injury earlier this month.

Illini true junior defensive end Bobby Roundtree sustained what was described as a severe spinal cord injury in a swimming accident May 18 and underwent surgery a day later. It was subsequently reported that Roundtree was progressing well following the surgery and, while he remained hospitalized, was speaking, eating and sitting up.

Wednesday evening, the football program stated in a release that Roundtree still remains hospitalized at a facility near his home in Largo, Fla. Multiple members of the football program, including head coach Lovie Smith, “spent last week in the Tampa area while supporting the Roundtree family before returning to Champaign [Tuesday].”

“Bobby continues to have a positive spirit and intends to fight hard during his recovery,” Smith said in a statement. “He has a long road ahead during his recovery and we will be there to support Bobby and his family the entire way.”

From the release:

The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics has identified an internal working group to coordinate the finest medical and rehabilitation care possible for Bobby and is in daily contact with his medical staff in Florida. Plans are for Bobby to return to Champaign-Urbana and the UI campus at the appropriate time in his recovery process.

Roundtree has started 20 games the past two seasons since coming to Illinois as a three-star member of their 2017 recruiting class. This past season, the 6-5, 245-pound end led the Illini in tackles for loss with 12.5 and pass breakups, and was second in sacks with 7.5 and quarterback hits with four.

For that performance, the media named Roundtree honorable mention All-Big Ten for the 2018 season.

UConn confirms addition of NC State transfer QB

By John TaylorMay 30, 2019, 6:06 AM EDT
The personnel wheel, especially under center, continues to spin wildly, with UConn the latest beneficiary of a present from the portal.

In a press release, UConn announced that Micah Leon has signed a financial aid agreement with the AAC school and is set to join the Huskies football team. The 6-5, 214-pound quarterback had spent the past two seasons at North Carolina State.

Leon will be on the Storrs campus for the football team’s summer program, which begins on June 3.

According to the school’s release, Leon will be eligible to play immediately for the Huskies in 2019. Including this coming season, he will have three years of eligibility to use.

Leon didn’t appear in any games during his two-year stint with the Wolfpack, but could compete for the starting job immediately for a Huskies squad that was 111th last season in passing efficiency (117.2) and 108th in passing yards per game (178.9) while they were tied for eighth in the country with 17 interceptions (Rutgers’ 22 were the most for any of the 130 FBS programs).

Nebraska assistant Jovan Dewitt expects to return for training camp after beating cancer

By Kevin McGuireMay 29, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT
The finish line appears to be in sight for Nebraska linebacker coach Jovan Dewitt in his fight against throat cancer. In a report by Sam McKewon from The World-Herald in Omaha, Dewitt says he no longer has cancer, although he still must complete a few more stages in his recovery before being 100 percent in the clear.

Dewitt was diagnosed with a form of throat cancer back in January, at which time Nebraska head coach Scott Frost confirmed Dewitt would have to take some time away from the program to focus on his health. It is Dewitt’s goal to be back to full availability on the Nebraska coaching staff in time for the 2019 season. He has been able to participate in a limited capacity with the football program during the last few months, but the majority of his time has been spent in treatment.

Frost was optimistic about the diagnosis when it was first reported, and word from Dewitt himself that he is free from cancer mere months later shows why the head coach of the Huskers felt that way.

Dewitt is entering his second season with Nebraska after following Frost from UCF to the Big Ten program.

Bowling Green adding another transfer from Boston College with QB Matt McDonald

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 14 Ohio at Bowling Green
By Kevin McGuireMay 29, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT
After losing a starting quarterback to a transfer, Bowling Green has added to the quarterback room with a transfer of their own. Matt McDonald will reportedly transfer from Boston College to the Falcons.

McDonald will reunite with Bowling Green head coach and former Boston College assistant Scott Loeffler, but it remains to be seen when McDonald will officially be eligible to play for Bowling Green. Typical transfer rules force players to sit out a full season before being eligible to play for their new team. Exceptions have been made, seemingly more frequently this offseason than any before, so time will tell just when McDonald will be eligible for the Falcons.

McDonald redshirted at Boston College in 2017 and appeared in two games in 2018. Although he may not have much experience on the field at this stage, being in Loeffler’s offense the past two years could potentially help him compete for playing time as early as possible.

McDonald will also be reunited with former Boston College teammate Davon Jones, who saw some time playing running back for the Eagles and is expected to help carry the offense on the ground under Loeffler’s new system at Bowling Green. Jones announced his transfer plans earlier this month. Bowling Green certainly has some familiarity with the offense working in its favor, especially if McDonald is able to be eligible to play right away. Jones is a graduate transfer and is guaranteed to be eligible at the start of the 2019 season.

Earlier this offseason, Bowling Green lost starting quarterback Jarrett Doege to a transfer to West Virginia.

