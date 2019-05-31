Chad Morris adds Turner Gill to Arkansas football staff

As Chad Morris gets set to kick off his second summer at Arkansas, he’s added an experienced head coach to his extended Razorbacks football staff.

Thursday, Arkansas confirmed that Morris has hired Turner Gill to serve as the program’s Executive Director of Student-Athlete and Staff Development. Per the school’s release, “Gill will provide direct oversight for football student-athlete programming designed to foster leadership, personal accountability, social development, academic direction, self-identity and awareness along with emotional intelligence.”

“He will also provide guidance and development to the coaching and support staffs while engaging the Arkansas community and Razorbacks football alumni,” the school added.

“Adding someone with Turner’s experience and knowledge to our staff is going to provide a tremendous boost for our student-athletes and our staff,” Morris said. “From his time as a player at Nebraska to working in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers to serving as a head coach, he has so much to offer our athletes, coaches and staff. We’re excited for him to be a Razorback and have him help build our culture.”

After beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Nebraska, Gill served three separate stints as a head coach at the collegiate level — Buffalo (2006-09), Kansas (2010-11) and Liberty (2012-18).

A heart condition his wife has been dealing with for nearly three years prompted Gill to step down as the Flames’ head coach in December of last year.

“I am thrilled to become a part of the Razorback family,” Gill said. “When I retired from head coaching, I knew that I still wanted to be involved in athletics in some way. This job could not have been more perfect for what I believe I was called to do. It is a blessing to be able to work with student-athletes to prepare them for success both on and off the field, for the rest of their lives.”