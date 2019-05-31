Five-star WR Bru McCoy confirms departure from Texas

Bru McCoy is officially pulling a U-turn and appears headed back to the place where it all began.

The five-star recruit who already transferred from USC to Texas — all of four months ago — confirmed that he would be entering the transfer portal for a second time and is likely returning to the Trojans football team in the near future. McCoy provided a statement to 247Sports regarding the news, ending a week-long saga that saw him mull things over after experiencing a case of homesickness.

BREAKING: #Texas WR Bru McCoy just informed the Longhorns coaching staff moments ago he plans to transfer out of Austin and will enter the transfer portal, McCoy's statement below pic.twitter.com/dK7a3aJaYw — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 31, 2019

McCoy was originally one of the marquee recruits for USC during the early signing period, enrolling early as the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class. However, he eventually left the program not long after Kliff Kingsbury departed as offensive coordinator to join the Arizona Cardinals. The Southern California star made he way to Texas for spring practice before pulling his most recent 180.

Longhorns coach Tom Herman and quarterback Sam Ehlinger reportedly visited McCoy in Los Angeles earlier in the week to convince him to stay in Austin but such pleas apparently fell on deaf ears.

Now the only question that appears to be left is when McCoy might wind up re-enrolling at his next school — by all accounts that’s USC again — and what kind of eligibility he might have. While he’s technically transferred twice and you would think he would have to sit out a season before playing, we’re in uncharted territory and you never know what kind of waiver would get approved nowadays.

Something says this kind of back-and-forth will follow McCoy around no matter how well he plays on the field, but hopefully the young man at least has found where he’s comfortable at for the next several years.