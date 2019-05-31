Five-star WR Bru McCoy confirms departure from Texas

Bru McCoy is officially pulling a U-turn and appears headed back to the place where it all began.
The five-star recruit who already transferred from USC to Texas — all of four months ago — confirmed that he would be entering the transfer portal for a second time and is likely returning to the Trojans football team in the near future. McCoy provided a statement to 247Sports regarding the news, ending a week-long saga that saw him mull things over after experiencing a case of homesickness.
McCoy was originally one of the marquee recruits for USC during the early signing period, enrolling early as the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class. However, he eventually left the program not long after Kliff Kingsbury departed as offensive coordinator to join the Arizona Cardinals. The Southern California star made he way to Texas for spring practice before pulling his most recent 180.
Longhorns coach Tom Herman and quarterback Sam Ehlinger reportedly visited McCoy in Los Angeles earlier in the week to convince him to stay in Austin but such pleas apparently fell on deaf ears.
Now the only question that appears to be left is when McCoy might wind up re-enrolling at his next school — by all accounts that’s USC again — and what kind of eligibility he might have. While he’s technically transferred twice and you would think he would have to sit out a season before playing, we’re in uncharted territory and you never know what kind of waiver would get approved nowadays.
Something says this kind of back-and-forth will follow McCoy around no matter how well he plays on the field, but hopefully the young man at least has found where he’s comfortable at for the next several years.
Purdue is taking this future scheduling thing seriously as the school has just announced a trio of home non-conference games that will round out the Boilermakers’ slate all the way through 2026.
The school confirmed three additions on Friday — all at Ross-Ade Stadium — against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 24, 2022, against Ball State on Aug. 30, 2025 and against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 18, 2027.
The 2022 date with the Owls will be the schools’ first ever meeting in football while the two MAC foes are somewhat regular opponents for the Boilermakers. Purdue holds an 8-0 mark against in-state foe Ball State (last meeting 2010) and are 9-3-1 against Miami (Ohio) in a series dating back to 1945.
The moves lock up Purdue’s entire schedule through 2025 and fill all of their non-conference slots through 2026. The Boilermakers will also play host to Indiana State in 2022 and travel to Syracuse, while the contest against Ball State complements games against UConn and at Notre Dame in 2025. The Irish will also be on the docket in 2027 in addition to the home game against the Redhawks.
Purdue opens their 2019 campaign at Nevada and also play host to TCU and Vanderbilt in the non-conference schedule this year for Jeff Brohm’s club.
Isaiah Zuber just needed more cowbell in his life.
The former Kansas State wide receiver confirmed on his Twitter account that he would be making the move to Starkvegas in 2019 to join Mississippi State as the program’s latest graduate transfer on offense.
Zuber was one of the Wildcats biggest threats in the passing game since arriving as a recruit out of Georgia. He played in every game the past three seasons as a speedy wideout and return man, ranking eighth in K-State history with 127 career receptions while also leading the Big 12 in punt-return average in 2018. He caught 52 passes for 619 yards and five touchdowns last season as well and provides a big boost to the Bulldogs passing attack that needed a jolt at receiver.
Interestingly, he and Mississippi State coaches and players are intimately familiar with each other considering the two schools played each other last year. Zuber recorded two catches for 11 yards in the meeting up in the Little Apple and the senior will face off against his old program in Week 3 this season as KSU ventures to Starkville for a return game.
Zuber joins ex-Penn State QB Tommy Stevens as a recent graduate transfer pickup for head coach Joe Moorhead. The program is also reportedly in the running for Clemson RB Tavien Feaster so the Bulldogs offense could look a lot different from what we saw even this past spring with so many additions from all over the college football map.
Landon Dickerson is reportedly following the Jake Coker route.
The Florida State offensive lineman who entered the NCAA transfer portal — not once, but twice — is apparently set to move from Tallahassee to Tuscaloosa and join the Alabama football program per NoleGameday.com. According to the report, which cites a source close to the lineman, Dickerson opted for the Tide over re-joining his old coach Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M.
Joining Nick Saban’s program is an interesting move nevertheless for Dickerson, who was set to be one of the Seminoles top offensive lineman in 2019 had he returned to the team this season instead of transferring.
While he arrived as a four-star recruit and flashed plenty of potential at FSU, consistency on the field was never something the 6-foot-6, 320-pounder could ever find. Dickerson started the 2018 campaign for the ‘Noles but wound up redshirting after the opener with an injury and was knocked out of the two seasons prior to that with lower leg injuries in both 2017 and 2016.
Alabama’s offensive line seems pretty solid heading into the season but depth is mildly concerning given the youth behind veterans like Alex Leatherwood and company. That’s likely where Dickerson, should he stay healthy, come in for the Tide.
Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt has apparently left quite an impression despite being on the job just over a year in upstate New York.
The former player turned administrator for the Bulls was named on Thursday to the roster of the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee and will be responsible for representing the MAC on one of the sport’s governing bodies.
“I’m very honored to represent UB and the Mid-American Conference on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee,” Alnutt said in a release from the school. “I look forward to working with the other committee members and the NCAA to continue to advance this sport through enhancing the student-athlete experience.”
Alnutt took over for now-Auburn AD Allen Greene at Buffalo last spring and helped oversee a successful 10 win season with the Bulls under head coach Lance Leipold. In taking over for MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher, whose term runs out in June, Alnutt joins a committee that is primarily tasked with, not surprisingly, oversight of both FBS and FCS on a number of fronts. He also previously served on the NCAA Football Playing Rules Committee so the task is certainly not all that out of the ordinary for the veteran administrator.
Alnutt also brings plenty of experience to the committee as a former linebacker and tight end at Missouri. Other appointments to the group are likely to be announced over the coming weeks with four more openings set to take place come July.