Kansas State WR Isaiah Zuber makes grad transfer to Mississippi State official

Isaiah Zuber just needed more cowbell in his life.

The former Kansas State wide receiver confirmed on his Twitter account that he would be making the move to Starkvegas in 2019 to join Mississippi State as the program’s latest graduate transfer on offense.

Zuber was one of the Wildcats biggest threats in the passing game since arriving as a recruit out of Georgia. He played in every game the past three seasons as a speedy wideout and return man, ranking eighth in K-State history with 127 career receptions while also leading the Big 12 in punt-return average in 2018. He caught 52 passes for 619 yards and five touchdowns last season as well and provides a big boost to the Bulldogs passing attack that needed a jolt at receiver.

Interestingly, he and Mississippi State coaches and players are intimately familiar with each other considering the two schools played each other last year. Zuber recorded two catches for 11 yards in the meeting up in the Little Apple and the senior will face off against his old program in Week 3 this season as KSU ventures to Starkville for a return game.

Zuber joins ex-Penn State QB Tommy Stevens as a recent graduate transfer pickup for head coach Joe Moorhead. The program is also reportedly in the running for Clemson RB Tavien Feaster so the Bulldogs offense could look a lot different from what we saw even this past spring with so many additions from all over the college football map.