Michigan transfer QB Brandon Peters to visit Illini, two MAC schools

We don’t know yet to where Brandon Peters will transfer, but we certainly have a little more clarity.

According to 247Sports.com, Peters is scheduled to visit Illinois this weekend. The following weekend, the quarterback has trips set up for Bowling Green and Miami of Ohio.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Peters had signaled his intent to leave Michigan by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Peters will graduate from U-M later next month, which allows for immediate eligibility for the Indiana native. He would also have another season of eligibility he can use the following year.

A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2016 recruiting class, Peters was rated as the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Indiana; and the No. 61 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only two signees in Jim Harbaugh‘s first full class in Ann Arbor were rated higher than Peters.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Peters started four of the six games in which he played in 2017 and appeared to be the Wolverines’ quarterback of the future before Shea Patterson transferred into the program from Ole Miss. With Patterson starting all of last year, Peters attempted just one pass in five appearances this past season.

Peters’ decision to transfer from the Wolverines came a few of months after Patterson opted to return to U-M for another season instead of leaping early in the 2019 NFL Draft.