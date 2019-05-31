Getty Images

Michigan transfer QB Brandon Peters to visit Illini, two MAC schools

By John TaylorMay 31, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
We don’t know yet to where Brandon Peters will transfer, but we certainly have a little more clarity.

According to 247Sports.com, Peters is scheduled to visit Illinois this weekend.  The following weekend, the quarterback has trips set up for Bowling Green and Miami of Ohio.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Peters had signaled his intent to leave Michigan by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Peters will graduate from U-M later next month, which allows for immediate eligibility for the Indiana native.  He would also have another season of eligibility he can use the following year.

A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2016 recruiting class, Peters was rated as the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Indiana; and the No. 61 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only two signees in Jim Harbaugh‘s first full class in Ann Arbor were rated higher than Peters.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Peters started four of the six games in which he played in 2017 and appeared to be the Wolverines’ quarterback of the future before Shea Patterson transferred into the program from Ole Miss.  With Patterson starting all of last year, Peters attempted just one pass in five appearances this past season.

Peters’ decision to transfer from the Wolverines came a few of months after Patterson opted to return to U-M for another season instead of leaping early in the 2019 NFL Draft.

AAC commish: UCF AD Danny White all alone on 2-for-1 scheduling issue

By Bryan FischerMay 31, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT
UCF athletic director Danny White is on his own.

At least that’s the read coming out of The American’s annual spring meetings this week in the Dallas area. While the conference is deciding things on a number of issues, perhaps the most buzzed about talking point has been football scheduling. Namely, the Knights are upset at the rest of their league brethren — particularly in-state rival USF — scheduling 2-for-1 series with two road trips for every home game against Power Five opponents.

But that’s an opinion that White and his program are all out on an island alone on according to AAC commissioner Mike Aresco.

“I think people respect Danny’s opinion on this and I think they feel that scheduling is an individual concern,” Aresco told the Orlando Sentinel. “I know Danny expressed some concerns that if we did too many of these two-for-ones, it could hurt the overall conference’s scheduling ability. I understand where he’s coming from because what he’s really talking about is doing two-for-ones all over the place with schools you really shouldn’t being doing them with. But most of our membership feels in order to get some of the really marquee teams like Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Miami and Alabama, you’ll have to do two-for-ones.”

Aresco is spot on about scheduling being an individual concern for each school and that the 2-for-1’s are almost assuredly the only way AAC teams will be able to get bluebloods like the Crimson Tide to visit places like Tampa, Houston or Cincinnati. White is certainly entitled to how own opinion on the matter and has all the right in the world to voice it at league meetings but the Knights, fresh off their second New Year’s Six bowl, are also in a far different place when it comes to this subject than somebody like UConn or Tulane.

In the meantime, it certainly sounds like the rest of the AAC will be doing what they can to get Power Five opponents on the docket in future years — even if that means 2-for-1 series or big ‘buy games’ on the road. And it certainly sounds like UCF will continue to be perturbed over that.

Starting Virginia Tech corner lands in transfer database

By John TaylorMay 31, 2019, 12:54 PM EDT
This potential move will very likely leave a mark in Blacksburg.

Citing sources with knowledge of the situation, both the Roanoke Times and the Hampton Roads Daily Press have both reported that Bryce Watts is entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  According to one of the reports, the cornerback’s decision to move on from the Hokies is a very personal one for the New Jersey native.

Subsequent to those reports surfacing, Watts confirmed in a Twitter posting that he has decided to transfer.

“My decision to transfer is not due to any negativities regarding the coaching staff,” Watts wrote. “I had every opportunity afforded to me, and I’m incredibly thankful for that.”

Watts was a three-star 2017 signee.  After appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman, Watts started all 12 games in which he appeared for the Hokies in 2018.  His six pass breakups this past season were tied for second on the team.

Nation’s top 2020 WR picks Ohio State over, among others, Alabama, Clemson, Penn State

By John TaylorMay 31, 2019, 11:51 AM EDT
Ryan Day has done it again.

The “it” in this instance is landing a highly-touted receiving prospect, with Julian Fleming announcing via a video posted to his personal Twitter account that he has verbally committed to playing his college football at Ohio State.  Fleming is the No. 1 wide receiver in the Class of 2020 and is the No. 6 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, making him OSU’s highest-rated commit since Terrelle Pryor.

The Pennsylvania high schooler chose Day and OSU over the likes of, among others, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Penn State.

With Fleming’s commitment, Ohio State has jumped from No. 11 to No. 9 according to 247Sports.com‘s composite board, and has also leapfrogged Penn State as the top class in the Big Ten thus far.  Fleming is also the third receiver to commit to the Buckeyes’ class, joining Washington’s Gee Scott Jr. (No. 14 WR in the country) and Texas’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 30).

Last cycle, Garrett Wilson, the No. 2 receiver in the Class of 2019, signed with Ohio State as part of Day’s first class as the program’s head coach.

Jim Mora, UCLA, others sued by three ex-Bruins football players

By John TaylorMay 31, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
A year and a half after the head coach’s time at UCLA came to an end, Jim Mora and his former employer remain intertwined.

The Los Angeles Times has confirmed that three former Bruins football players have filed lawsuits seeking in excess $15 million each in damages.  Mora and the university, along with offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and associate trainer Anthony Venute, have been named as defendants in the suits.

All three players involved as plaintiffs in the cases are former Bruins offensive linemen — Zach Bateman, John Lopez and Poasi Moala.

It’s alleged in the lawsuits that Lopez and Moala “suffered traumatic head injuries and continue to experience symptoms linked to chronic traumatic encephalopathy.” Lopez has alleged that he “attempted suicide in the fall of 2016 by overdosing on a combination of over-the-counter and prescription medications.”

It’s further alleged in Bateman’s suit that “severe injuries to both of his feet… occurred and worsened because of negligent conduct” on the part of the UCLA football program.

From the Times‘ report:

Moala’s lawsuit says he suffered multiple concussions as well as severe injuries to his hips that required two surgeries by the end of his college career in 2017. The lawsuit claims that Moala’s injuries might have been avoided if his coaches had taken his complaints of injury seriously rather than regularly ignoring or minimizing his complaints and ridiculing him in front of his teammates.

Lopez’s lawsuit alleges that he was rushed back to play without proper protocol procedures being followed after suffering concussions during training camp in San Bernardino in 2013 and 2014. During the 2013 practice sessions, Lopez allegedly participated in drills that “required that John take repeated hits to his head” and was one of seven players sidelined one day with concussion-like symptoms.

The lawsuit also states that the lineman was ridiculed for being injured after the first concussion, claiming that Klemm devised a drill in which Lopez’s teammates were encouraged to “[expletive] him up!” Klemm allegedly “made it a priority to shame John by unfairly reprimanding, chastising, disciplining and cursing out” the player.

As part of a culture of “no excuses” cultivated by Mora, the lawsuit alleges, Lopez was subjected to drills that were described as “unnecessarily brutal,” requiring players to practice at full speed with no safeguards against helmet-to-helmet contact. Players were also expected to play through pain, according to the lawsuit.

Mora was the head football coach at UCLA from 2012-17.

In response to the filings of the lawsuits, UCLA issued the following statement:

While we cannot comment on the specific details of a pending lawsuit, we want to make it clear that the health and safety of our student-athletes is UCLA’s top priority.”

We strongly deny and will defend ourselves against the allegations made in the lawsuit. We handle every injury with the highest standard of care, and take potential head injuries very seriously. As one of the world’s leading research institutions, and a partner in the largest-ever concussion research study conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense and NCAA, we believe our concussion protocol is among the strongest in the country.”

Our team physicians and sports medicine staff work hand-in-hand on diagnosis, monitoring and treatment, and they are the only individuals who determine when a student-athlete is cleared to participate in their sport; coaches are not involved in these decisions.