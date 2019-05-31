Poppin’ bottles: SEC opens the taps by approving revised alcohol policy for conference stadiums

The taps are open in the SEC.
After much debate, the Southeastern Conference has finally relented to the growing pressure to start selling alcoholic beverages in general seating areas on game day and have changed their longstanding rule prohibiting such sales. The league announced the change at their annual spring meeting in Destin, Fla. on Friday and will now allow each school “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues, subject to certain Conference-wide alcohol management expectations.”
“Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a release. “As a Conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas. We remain the only conference to set forth league-wide standards for the responsible management of the sale of alcoholic beverages.”
There are a few ground rules that were adopted so this isn’t quite the free-for-all some fans undoubtedly wanted. Perhaps the biggest change is that only beer and wine will be allowed in general seating areas (no liquor/mixed drinks, which still should be limited to club areas) and only at set locations in the stadium. ID checks will be taken for every sale as well and there will be a specific limit of drinks in terms of what a person can buy. There also won’t be any beer bottles lying around as everything must be dispensed into cups and staff training will be increased across the board.
While the changes do apply to all sports in the SEC, sales in the public areas of stadiums will be cut off during football games at the end of the 3rd quarter. There are also some additional limits on advertising as well.
“We are proud of the great game-day atmospheres the SEC and our member schools have cultivated throughout our history, and no other conference rivals the SEC in terms of our ability to offer an intense yet family-friendly atmosphere for all of our fans,” added South Carolina President Harris Pastides. “This policy is intended to enhance the game-day experience at SEC athletics events by providing our schools the autonomy to make appropriate decisions for their respective campuses while also establishing expectations for responsible management of the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages.”
Needless to say, this puts the SEC on much more level ground with their peers around college athletics. Half of the Big Ten will be selling adult beverages during the 2019 season alone and it seems like school after school around the country are joining the growing list with each passing month. Additional revenues are no doubt one driving force but fan enjoyment and increased attendance during games is also another. It’s not like SEC fans didn’t enjoy a beer or two (or nine) during tailgates but at least now things are a little more controlled once kickoff actually rolls around.
There are some who thought they’d never see the day down South but beer and wine is coming to an SEC game near you in 2019. It just means more in the conference after all and that includes alcohol content as well.
Landon Dickerson is reportedly following the Jake Coker route.
The Florida State offensive lineman who entered the NCAA transfer portal — not once, but twice — is apparently set to move from Tallahassee to Tuscaloosa and join the Alabama football program per NoleGameday.com. According to the report, which cites a source close to the lineman, Dickerson opted for the Tide over re-joining his old coach Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M.
Joining Nick Saban’s program is an interesting move nevertheless for Dickerson, who was set to be one of the Seminoles top offensive lineman in 2019 had he returned to the team this season instead of transferring.
While he arrived as a four-star recruit and flashed plenty of potential at FSU, consistency on the field was never something the 6-foot-6, 320-pounder could ever find. Dickerson started the 2018 campaign for the ‘Noles but wound up redshirting after the opener with an injury and was knocked out of the two seasons prior to that with lower leg injuries in both 2017 and 2016.
Alabama’s offensive line seems pretty solid heading into the season but depth is mildly concerning given the youth behind veterans like Alex Leatherwood and company. That’s likely where Dickerson, should he stay healthy, come in for the Tide.
Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt has apparently left quite an impression despite being on the job just over a year in upstate New York.
The former player turned administrator for the Bulls was named on Thursday to the roster of the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee and will be responsible for representing the MAC on one of the sport’s governing bodies.
“I’m very honored to represent UB and the Mid-American Conference on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee,” Alnutt said in a release from the school. “I look forward to working with the other committee members and the NCAA to continue to advance this sport through enhancing the student-athlete experience.”
Alnutt took over for now-Auburn AD Allen Greene at Buffalo last spring and helped oversee a successful 10 win season with the Bulls under head coach Lance Leipold. In taking over for MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher, whose term runs out in June, Alnutt joins a committee that is primarily tasked with, not surprisingly, oversight of both FBS and FCS on a number of fronts. He also previously served on the NCAA Football Playing Rules Committee so the task is certainly not all that out of the ordinary for the veteran administrator.
Alnutt also brings plenty of experience to the committee as a former linebacker and tight end at Missouri. Other appointments to the group are likely to be announced over the coming weeks with four more openings set to take place come July.
UCF athletic director Danny White is on his own.
At least that’s the read coming out of The American’s annual spring meetings this week in the Dallas area. While the conference is deciding things on a number of issues, perhaps the most buzzed about talking point has been football scheduling. Namely, the Knights are upset at the rest of their league brethren — particularly in-state rival USF — scheduling 2-for-1 series with two road trips for every home game against Power Five opponents.
But that’s an opinion that White and his program are all out on an island alone on according to AAC commissioner Mike Aresco.
“I think people respect Danny’s opinion on this and I think they feel that scheduling is an individual concern,” Aresco told the Orlando Sentinel. “I know Danny expressed some concerns that if we did too many of these two-for-ones, it could hurt the overall conference’s scheduling ability. I understand where he’s coming from because what he’s really talking about is doing two-for-ones all over the place with schools you really shouldn’t being doing them with. But most of our membership feels in order to get some of the really marquee teams like Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Miami and Alabama, you’ll have to do two-for-ones.”
Aresco is spot on about scheduling being an individual concern for each school and that the 2-for-1’s are almost assuredly the only way AAC teams will be able to get bluebloods like the Crimson Tide to visit places like Tampa, Houston or Cincinnati. White is certainly entitled to how own opinion on the matter and has all the right in the world to voice it at league meetings but the Knights, fresh off their second New Year’s Six bowl, are also in a far different place when it comes to this subject than somebody like UConn or Tulane.
In the meantime, it certainly sounds like the rest of the AAC will be doing what they can to get Power Five opponents on the docket in future years — even if that means 2-for-1 series or big ‘buy games’ on the road. And it certainly sounds like UCF will continue to be perturbed over that.
This potential move will very likely leave a mark in Blacksburg.
Citing sources with knowledge of the situation, both the Roanoke Times and the Hampton Roads Daily Press have both reported that Bryce Watts is entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. According to one of the reports, the cornerback’s decision to move on from the Hokies is a very personal one for the New Jersey native.
Subsequent to those reports surfacing, Watts confirmed in a Twitter posting that he has decided to transfer.
“My decision to transfer is not due to any negativities regarding the coaching staff,” Watts wrote. “I had every opportunity afforded to me, and I’m incredibly thankful for that.”
Watts was a three-star 2017 signee. After appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman, Watts started all 12 games in which he appeared for the Hokies in 2018. His six pass breakups this past season were tied for second on the team.